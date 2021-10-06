$20M Wakatu Quay Development Planned For Kaikōura Waterfront

The Kaikōura Marine Development Programme (KMDP) and the Kaikōura District Council have now approved the concept designs of Wakatu Quay by leading New Zealand architectural practice Warren and Mahoney.

The new development will revamp the coastal area once occupied by old commercial fishing buildings which suffered damage in the 2016 earthquake.

It is anticipated that Wakatu Quay will provide tenancy opportunities including hospitality, tourism/activity operator, community gathering points and event space, areas to play/fish/walk and education/cultural facilities that will complement the other businesses in Kaikōura.

Christchurch-based Warren and Mahoney were appointed in May 2021 and the designs were developed by their team, led by Kaikōura-connected architects Jonathan Coote and Joseph Hampton. Suggestions on the potential development from the local community were included in the concept design.

“We are thrilled to be delivering the concept design – a series of buildings that reflect the context, people and culture of the community. It’s a privilege to have been selected to re-imagine and reinvigorate the Quay and we look forward to delivering an enduring outcome for Kaikōura,” says Jonathan Coote

Programme Lead Chris Sturgeon said, “The design developed by Warren and Mahoney is an exciting step forward for the project. The design and construction take into account the rugged location while drawing inspiration from the surroundings, our heritage and local geology.”

The total development cost is expected to be in the vicinity of $19-21M but will depend on final designs and identification of partnering investors. Expressions of interest for investors and potential tenants will open in mid-October. A video fly through of the proposed development, online information booklet, timeline and frequently asked questions are now available through the Kaikoura District Council website www.kaikoura.govt.nz.

Mayor Craig Mackle said “It’s great to move ahead with the concept design. This means we are really starting to shape the development, finding out what’s going to work best for Kaikōura and what is going to be financially sustainable long-term.”

The Wakatu Quay development is funded by government’s Kānoa – Regional Economic Development & Investment Unit. The purpose of the funding is to enhance economic development opportunities, create sustainable jobs and boost social inclusion and participation. The development is being managed alongside the South Bay Marina Development by KMDP.

To find out more visit https://www.kaikoura.govt.nz/our-district/kmdp-wakatu-quay/wakatu-quay-development/

