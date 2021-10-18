Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Trade Waste Consent Process Introduced

Monday, 18 October 2021, 3:01 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

Queenstown Lakes District businesses that discharge trade waste will soon be asked to apply for a trade waste consent to ensure appropriate steps are being taken to protect both public health and our environment from harm.

Trade waste is the discharge into the reticulated wastewater network from restaurants, takeaway outlets, food processors, car wash outlets, service stations, automotive workshops and more.

Queenstown Lakes District Council Environmental Advisor Rebecca McLeod said the process is a new requirement under the recently adopted Integrated Three Waters Bylaw and would help Council work with businesses to implement sustainable, environmentally-conscious practices.

“While the Council is responsible for building, operating and maintaining the essential infrastructure, we all have a part to play to keep things running smoothly,” she said. “Consenting of trade waste discharges is a new process for QLDC, though it is common practice nationally.”

“It’s so important we all work together to manage trade waste correctly to help prevent blocked sewers, wastewater spills, or ineffective treatment at our wastewater treatment plants. When inappropriate waste enters the network it can have a negative effect on public health, the health of our waterways, and add to the costs of operating of our wastewater infrastructure,” she said.

The new process applies to all trade premises in the Queenstown Lakes district.

For more information on what the new process means for businesses and how to apply, please visit https://www.qldc.govt.nz/services/water-services/trade-waste-discharge-consent

