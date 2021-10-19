Addressing Vaccination Inequities In Ōtautahi

Te Whare Roimata and Housing First Christchurch are partnering to protect whānau in the Inner City East from Covid-19.

As vaccination rates surge in many areas of Ōtautahi, some groups are falling behind, says Jono Kitt the Community Development Lead for Housing First Christchurch.

“Lower vaccination rates among particularly Māori, Pasifika and low-income families exacerbates pre-existing inequities in our society. Four upcoming walk-in vaccination clinics in the Inner City East will protect whānau in these communities as well as help to restore fairness,” says Kitt.

The Canterbury District Health Board and MIHI (Māori Indigenous Health Institute) are supporting the clinics, with Christchurch Central MP Duncan Webb assisting with neighbourhood pamphlet drops, supplying kai and transportation to and from the clinic for whānau who need a ride.

Vaccination rates in the Inner City East remain low in comparison to other suburbs in Ōtautahi. Te Whare Roimata and Housing First believe a locally-driven partnership approach is crucial to ensuring whānau feel safe and encouraged to come out and get vaccinated.

“The good thing about these vaccination clinics is that they are being held in a person's own neighbourhood at a safe, familiar place with people they know and trust,” says Te Whare Roimata Coordinator Jenny Smith. “Not only will they gain protection from the virus but they’ll also get to have some fun, share some food and join in with others. Better still they don't have to book as they can simply drop in or catch a ride from home to Te Whare Roimata."

“Getting positive messages out to our community about the vaccine is a role we can all play,” says Kitt. “Even if you are vaccinated you can play a role in supporting neighbours, friends and whānau to get to the clinics at Te Whare Roimata where they can learn more, have kai and get the vaccination.”

The clinics will be held on the 20th and 21st of October and the 24th and 25th of November 9:30am-3:30pm everyday onsite at Te Whare Roimata at 274 Gloucester Street. You can contact Kitt at 027 284 5921 to arrange transport to and from the clinics.

Te Whare Roimata has worked with Christchurch’s Inner City East and urban communities for over 30 years, encouraging and creating opportunities for local participation and leadership through initiatives that are culturally appropriate, grassroots and treaty-based.

Housing First Christchurch supports people who have been long-term homeless to access housing quickly. Since 2018, over 200 individuals have been housed in Ōtautahi

© Scoop Media

