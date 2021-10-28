Road closures, Tauranga

Western Bay of Plenty Police are conducting a planned operation, near the

junction of Fraser Street and Fifteenth Avenue, Tauranga.

Cordons are in place, diverting traffic through side streets around this

intersection.

We will reopen the roads as soon as possible.

Traffic is reported to be building in the area causing some delays.

Police ask that people avoid travelling through the area if possible.

Further updates will be provided when available.

© Scoop Media

