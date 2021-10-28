Road closures, Tauranga
Thursday, 28 October 2021, 6:34 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Western Bay of Plenty Police are conducting a planned
operation, near the
junction of Fraser Street and
Fifteenth Avenue, Tauranga.
Cordons are in place,
diverting traffic through side streets around
this
intersection.
We will reopen the roads as soon as
possible.
Traffic is reported to be building in the area
causing some delays.
Police ask that people avoid
travelling through the area if possible.
Further updates
will be provided when available.
