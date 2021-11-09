Outstanding Public Service Rewarded

Last night, 10 New Zealanders received Te Tohu Ratonga Tūmatanui o Aotearoa | The New Zealand Public Service Medal for meritorious service in the Public Service, and 12 received Te Tohu Amorangi a Te Kawa Mataaho | Public Service Commissioner's Commendation for Frontline Excellence at the 2021 Te Tohu Ratonga Tūmatanui o Aotearoa | Public Service Day Awards, hosted at Government House by the Governor-General, The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, GNZM, QSO.

ThePublic Service Medal, established by the Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, was awarded to recipients by Minister for Public Services Chris Hipkins, while the commendations were awarded by Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes.

“Every day, public servants make a real difference to the lives of New Zealanders, and I strongly believe in the importance of recognition,” Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes said.

“It has been another challenging year for the Public Service amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and I am proud of the work of all public servants.”

“The Public Service Day Awards honour public servants who go above and beyond what is expected to deliver for New Zealanders and show outstanding spirit of service.”

“TheAwardsrecognise the work, achievements, and contribution of core public servants,such as people helping New Zealanders into housing and employment, keeping our courts running, building relationships in the community, and working behind-the-scenes on policy issues.”

The medals and commendations are awarded each year on or near to Public Service Day, November 7.

“Public Service Day is a time for us to come together and recognise the work of the Public Service,” Hughes said.

© Scoop Media

