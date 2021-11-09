Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Outstanding Public Service Rewarded

Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 9:57 am
Press Release: Public Service Commission

Last night, 10 New Zealanders received Te Tohu Ratonga Tūmatanui o Aotearoa | The New Zealand Public Service Medal for meritorious service in the Public Service, and 12 received Te Tohu Amorangi a Te Kawa Mataaho | Public Service Commissioner's Commendation for Frontline Excellence at the 2021 Te Tohu Ratonga Tūmatanui o Aotearoa | Public Service Day Awards, hosted at Government House by the Governor-General, The Rt Hon Dame Cindy Kiro, GNZM, QSO.

ThePublic Service Medal, established by the Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, was awarded to recipients by Minister for Public Services Chris Hipkins, while the commendations were awarded by Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes.

“Every day, public servants make a real difference to the lives of New Zealanders, and I strongly believe in the importance of recognition,” Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes said.

“It has been another challenging year for the Public Service amid the COVID-19 outbreak, and I am proud of the work of all public servants.”

“The Public Service Day Awards honour public servants who go above and beyond what is expected to deliver for New Zealanders and show outstanding spirit of service.”

“TheAwardsrecognise the work, achievements, and contribution of core public servants,such as people helping New Zealanders into housing and employment, keeping our courts running, building relationships in the community, and working behind-the-scenes on policy issues.”

The medals and commendations are awarded each year on or near to Public Service Day, November 7.

“Public Service Day is a time for us to come together and recognise the work of the Public Service,” Hughes said.

Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On The Calls For “Freedom” From Covid Restrictions


Free markets, free minds, free choices, Freedom Days. In recent years, has any notion in the English language been so overused and so abused as “freedom?” Freedom used to be the rallying cry of the oppressed and the marginalised. Now it is the clarion call of the privileged, who feel resentful of central government and its undue concerns for those among us who have wilfully failed to optimise their options. Urban and rural, the upper 5% are yearning to break free of their chains... More>>





 
 


Auckland: Moves To Step 2
Covid-19 restrictions will be eased again in Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Cabinet today confirmed its in-principle decision to move Auckland down to Alert Level 3, Step 2, on Tuesday 9 November at 11:59pm, meaning retail and malls can open, outdoor gatherings can increase to 25 and public facilities can open with mask-wearing, contact tracing and physical distancing... More>>

ALSO:

Rt Hon Jacinda Ardern: Speech To 2021 Labour Party Conference
I’m going to start with something that I never thought I would say at a Labour Party conference. I miss remits. I miss remits, because they are indicative of something else that I know we have all missed of late, and that is being face to face with our friends, families, and Party members across the country... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry of Health: New Assisted Dying Health Service Established
The Ministry of Health says ensuring a robust process for those seeking assisted dying is an essential safeguard as part of the new service. The assisted dying service has been formed as part of the implementation of the End of Life Choice Act 2019. It is a new health service in New Zealand, available to some people with a terminal illness who are nearing the end of their lives... More>>



Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


Government: New Home Consents Reach Unprecedented Levels
The construction sector is building new houses at record levels, says Minister for Building and Construction Poto Williams. “We reached a milestone earlier this year in March 2021 when we consented more homes to be built than any government in a year since the 1970s... More>>

