Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

50 Kilograms Of Cocaine Seized, 9 Arrests In Operation Mist

Thursday, 11 November 2021, 1:49 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

National Organised Crime Group Director Detective Superintendent Greg Williams and New Zealand Customs Service Manager 
Intelligence Bruce Berry:

A 10 month operation targeting the importation, sale and supply of cocaine 
and associated money laundering activities has seen 50 kilograms of cocaine 
seized in New Zealand and overseas.

While Operation Mist has been running for the last 10 months we believe the 
group have been operating in New Zealand for about two years.

Yesterday eight people, including six Colombian nationals and one Argentinian 
national, were arrested following six search warrants in Canterbury. 
Another person was arrested following three search warrants in Auckland. In 
total, more than 60 charges have been filed relating to cocaine importation 
and supply, participating in an organised criminal group, and money 
laundering.

The two people arrested yesterday have appeared in the Christchurch District 
Court, and the remainder are appearing today. Further arrests are expected.

The joint investigation has involved nearly 70 New Zealand Police and New 
Zealand Customs Service staff from several workgroups including the South 
Island Customs Investigation Team, National Organised Crime Group, Asset 
Recovery Unit and High-Tech Crime Group, supported by Police and Customs 
international liaison networks. Teams worked alongside international partners 
United States Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Colombian National 
Police, Spanish Customs Service and the Cook Island Customs Service.

Operation Mist has delivered a massive blow to an organised crime syndicate 
operating in Christchurch and overseas, who are considered to be one of the 
significant suppliers of cocaine into New Zealand. Based on wastewater data 
we believe this group was supplying the majority of cocaine into New Zealand.

The investigation is unique as it has linked the importation of cocaine from 
South America and Spain into New Zealand, as well as money laundering 
offences in the United States of America.

Five of the Christchurch-based Colombian nationals arrested were working as 
contractors on farms in Canterbury.

There is nothing to suggest the farm owners and managers had any knowledge of 
this operation and we thank them for their cooperation with Police as the 
search warrants were executed.

Over the last two years a total of 50 kilograms of cocaine has been seized at 
international ports or at New Zealand’s border.

It will be alleged that this group has money laundered at least $600,000.

In the termination phase, we seized approximately $300,000 in cash, 3 ounces 
of cocaine and a number of cryptocurrency wallets, one of which contains 
$70,000. The investigation continues and we expect more assets.

Detective Superintendent Williams says “Transnational Organised Crime 
groups are specifically targeting New Zealand, because we pay some of the 
highest wholesale and retail prices for drugs in the world, generating huge 
profits for them. To maximise these profits, these groups are inserting their 
own people into New Zealand who set up importing pathways, distribute to 
local gangs, and move the money out of New Zealand as quickly as they can. 
We define these groups as Transnational Organised Crime Group Cells or TNOC 
cells.

“Since 2017 the National Organised Crime Group working in conjunction with 
NZ Customs Service and overseas Police Agencies have identified, disrupted 
and dismantled 23 of these TNOC cells. In total this has seen over 80 
people facing serious drug dealing and money laundering offences. Of this 
80 just under 40 are overseas nationals from 19 countries, a number of whom 
received long prison sentences. These groups are intent on pumping as much 
illicit drugs as they can into our communities causing considerable social 
harm, crime and victimisation.

“But what they are not taking into account is that New Zealand is a small 
country population wise, with very effective tools and cross-agency 
capability. Through ongoing enduring relationships with our international 
partners, we have a very good understanding of international networks and the 
methodologies being used to import illicit products in and move cash out. 
Simply put it doesn’t take us long to identify these TNOC cells and rout 
them out.

“So our message today is don’t bother coming. We will identify your 
people, we will break your networks, we will seize what assets you have, 
whether here or overseas, and when caught your people can expect to spend 
considerable time in our jails.

“Operation Mist reiterates the importance of our transnational partnerships 
with law enforcement agencies across the globe in our common ongoing efforts 
to dismantle organised crime groups and the enormous harm they cause in our 
communities.”

Bruce Berry, Manager Intelligence at New Zealand Customs, says “Customs and 
Police are constantly looking to disrupt how these groups operate. As they 
continue to adapt and grow, we will continue targeting these groups and the 
individuals that align themselves with them. New Zealand is one part of the 
illicit supply chain and it is through expanding our own law enforcement 
networks that we can have a lasting disruptive effect on organised crime.”

Today’s announcement demonstrates how the DEA, led by its Legal Attaché 
Offices around the world, and our multiple foreign law enforcement partners 
can come together to successfully combat transnational organised crime and 
drug trafficking activity. The trafficking of cocaine into New Zealand by 
South American cartels will be detected, and this should serve as a warning 
to criminals everywhere who are attempting to bring drugs into New Zealand 
that they are no match for collective law enforcement co-operation.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Ethiopia’s Civil War


Stuff is still going on in the wider world, despite what happens here regarding Covid. Or in Ethiopia’s case, what happens there plus Covid. Belatedly, the wider world is coming to realise that Africa’s second most populous country is (a) facing a widening civil war along ethnic lines and (b) experiencing a massive refugee crisis and famine, both of which threaten to culminate (c) in the possible unravelling of the entire country. Ethiopia, some European observers darkly suggest, may be heading down the same path as Yugoslavia did, 30 years ago... More>>


Alastair Thompson: COP26 Covid Climate Crisis Collision On The Clyde


Security staff at COP26 living in a “prison barge” like conditions aboard an aging giant “cruise ferry” have expressed their concerns to Scoop about a potential security and health threat to COP26 arising out of what the consider unsafe accommodation aboard a Ferry moored at Greenock an hour down the Clyde river from the venue at the Scottish Event Campus in central Glasgow where this year’s COP is being hosted by the UK Presidency... More>>




 
 

Government: Moves On “Three Strikes” Law
The Government is delivering on its election campaign commitment to repeal the Three Strikes law with the introduction of the Three Strikes Legislation Repeal Bill, Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced. “The three strikes regime is an anomaly in New Zealand’s justice system that dictates what sentences judges must hand down irrespective of relevant factors... More>>

ALSO:


Education: All Schools Can Return To Onsite Learning
Auckland and Waikato students in years 1-10 can return to face-to-face learning at schools and kura from 17 November, Education Minister Chris Hipkins announced today. ”Lockdowns can be stressful for children and young people, so returning to some on-site learning will mean they can reconnect with their teacher and friends... More>>

Government: Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta To Carry Out First International Visit
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta leaves New Zealand this week on an international programme to advance Aotearoa New Zealand’s interests on a range of issues, including our COVID-19 response and recovery and engagement in the Indo-Pacific. This is the first international visit of a New Zealand Foreign Minister since COVID-19 broke out across the globe... More>>



Statistics: Greenhouse Gas Emissions Rise In June 2021 Quarter
Seasonally adjusted greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from industries and households rose by 4.8 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 1.4 percent increase in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Productivity Commission: Finds Immigration Policy Disconnected From Infrastructure And Housing Supply

The inability or unwillingness to build the infrastructure needed to support and settle people in the community suggests pre-pandemic rates of immigration are unsustainable, says the Productivity Commission... More>>

Government: Unemployment Falls To Record Low
Unemployment has fallen to its lowest level on record and matching where it was in December 2007, as the Government’s actions to support the economy during the pandemic resulted in higher wages and more people in work... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 