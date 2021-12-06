Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Major Wastewater Upgrade Complete

Monday, 6 December 2021, 1:13 pm
Press Release: Queenstown Lakes District Council

The $19m Recreation Ground Wastewater Pump Station and Rising Main upgrade has been successfully completed.

The new infrastructure significantly improves the long term resilience of Queenstown’s Wastewater network by providing 550m3 of emergency storage, additional pumping capacity and 2km of new wastewater pipe, all of which reduces demand on the Marine Parade Pump Station located close to Lake Whakatipu.

The new pump station conveys wastewater from north of the town centre from areas such as Arthurs Point and parts of Queenstown Hill and will also pump flows from Sunshine Bay and Fernhill in the future.

Queenstown Lakes District Council General Manager Property and Infrastructure Peter Hansby was thrilled to see the upgrade complete, which is part of a significant district-wide investment in three waters infrastructure.

“This is an incredibly important part of futureproofing our local wastewater network and ensuring it meets the needs of the growing Whakatipu community. The increased capacity and emergency storage will take the pressure of the existing facility at Marine Parade and reduce the likelihood of unintentional spills into the lake, particularly in a significant rain event,” he said.

The project saw its fair share of disruption along the way.

“The construction team faced COVID-19 lockdowns and an unexpected change in approach following the discovery of 6,000-year-old prehistoric timber under the ground, putting a stop to our plan to complete trenchless construction,” Mr Hansby said.

“The change in approach stretched out our construction programme but I’m incredibly proud of the way the team pulled together, worked closely with those affected by the works and got the job done as quickly as possible,” he said.

QLDC Councillor and Infrastructure Committee Chairperson Quentin Smith was pleased to see the project complete and a bit of relief from the disruption in town.

“I know it’s hard for most of us to get excited about a wastewater upgrade because you can’t physically see the improvements. But it’s important for us to share and celebrate these milestones as we significantly improve the resilience of the network and put environmental protection front and centre,”

“I’d like to say a huge thank you to the residents along Park Street, the Wakatipu Rugby Club and town centre businesses for their ongoing patience and support while the work was happening – I know it was challenging at times,” he said.

“I’m really pleased to have the carpark reopen and available for those visiting the town centre and the new planting and seating at the recreation ground is looking sharp ahead of the Highlanders vs Moana Pasifika pre-season game set for 11 February,” he said.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Queenstown Lakes District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On The Elusive Charms Of Christopher Luxon


Well, the first 36 hours of viewing the Christopher Luxon selfie were always going to be the best, before the repetitions set in. We get it, already. He’s an extroverted/big ego/high achieving/God fearing/country music lovin’/family man who is not at all averse to mansplaining to little ladies like RNZ’s Kathryn Ryan what “technical” words like “productivity” actually mean. But wait, there’s more. National is back! Mind you, that’s not the Bad National of recent experience, but the Good National of days gone by... More>>




 
 



Cancer Society: Hopes Final Pharmac Report Is Stronger
Today the delayed Interim Report was released by the Pharmac Review Panel. The performance of Pharmac and access to cancer drugs is a major concern for the Cancer Society... More>>


Defence: New Zealand Response To Assist Peace And Stability In Solomon Islands
The New Zealand government has announced that it will deploy Defence Force and Police personnel to Honiara to help restore peace and stability. “New Zealand is committed to its responsibilities and playing its part in upholding regional security,” Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said.... More>>


Government: Delivers Reactivation Package As Aucklanders Reconnect For Summer
A new support package will help revive economic, social and cultural activities in our largest city over summer, and ensure those in hardship also get relief. The Social Development and Employment Minister Carmel Sepuloni and the Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash... More>>


National Party: Bridges Appointed Finance & Infrastructure Spokesperson
Hon Simon Bridges is the National Party’s new Finance and Infrastructure spokesperson, National Leader Christopher Luxon announced today. “Simon has prodigious skills, incredible talent and the intellectual heft needed to excel as National’s Finance spokesperson,” Mr Luxon says.... More>>

Waitangi National Trust: Waitangi Week
The Waitangi National Trust has decided there will be no in-person events at Waitangi Treaty Grounds during Waitangi Week 2022. Under the COVID-19 Protection Framework it would be practically impossible to safely proceed with the usual events of Waitangi commemorations... More>>


Freedom Camping: Making Sure People Are Up To Play With Changes
People interested in finding out how the proposed improvements to freedom camping might affect them are being invited to an information-sharing webinar... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 