Heavy Rain And Wind Forecast For The Coromandel This Evening And Overnight

This
wet and windy weather is due to an ex-tropical cyclone which
is passing New Zealand off the east coast.
“Cyclone
Ruby is tracking to pass by well east of the country over
the next day or so but associated with it is significant
tropical rain and strong winds,” says our Civil Defence
Controller Garry Towler.
Up to 90mm of rain is
expected to accumulate overnight in our district, in
particular the Eastern Seaboard along with winds of up to
30-40 knots.
“As per normal with our Coromandel
weather we do expect that this amount could significantly
increase to 120mm or more, so preparations, precautions and
travel planning is in order,” says Mr Towler.
We
advise people in our district to avoid driving if possible
between the weather warning times (6pm tonight to 6am
tomorrow), ensure your emergency kit is stocked, and secure
items like trampolines and outdoor
furniture.
MetService says, “Heavy rain may cause
streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and
slips are also possible and driving conditions may be
hazardous.”
