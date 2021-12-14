Heavy Rain And Wind Forecast For The Coromandel This Evening And Overnight

This wet and windy weather is due to an ex-tropical cyclone which is passing New Zealand off the east coast.

“Cyclone Ruby is tracking to pass by well east of the country over the next day or so but associated with it is significant tropical rain and strong winds,” says our Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler.

Up to 90mm of rain is expected to accumulate overnight in our district, in particular the Eastern Seaboard along with winds of up to 30-40 knots.

“As per normal with our Coromandel weather we do expect that this amount could significantly increase to 120mm or more, so preparations, precautions and travel planning is in order,” says Mr Towler.

We advise people in our district to avoid driving if possible between the weather warning times (6pm tonight to 6am tomorrow), ensure your emergency kit is stocked, and secure items like trampolines and outdoor furniture.

MetService says, “Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.”

Keep connected to MetService, Waka Kotahi and our TCDC Facebook page for updates.

