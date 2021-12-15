Seagrass Confirmed As Substance Washing Ashore On East Coromandel Beaches

Waikato Regional Council has confirmed to our Council that a substance washing ashore on several of our east coast beaches is dead seagrass.

Regional council scientists say it’s been found at sites that are close to some known subtidal (and intertidal) beds.

Seagrass is important for the marine biodiversity and provides lots of benefits to the environment, so understanding why it’s been displaced in several locations will be the subject of investigation by regional council scientists.

