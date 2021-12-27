Water Conservation Urged Across The Coromandel

The water restriction level across almost all our Council water supply areas has been lifted to 'Conserve Water' from 'No Restrictions' due to a lack of rainfall and high demand.

Level 2 - Conserve Water - means residents and holidaymakers are asked to keep using water carefully to ensure our supply continues.

Thames Valley remains on a permanent Total Watering Ban: Hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems are not permitted at any time. This includes a ban on watering lawns and gardens, washing cars, boats, houses, and decks, filling paddling pools and playing under sprinklers. Essential watering of plants, such as vegetable gardens using a hand-held watering can is permitted.

Thames Valley consists of the communities of Matatoki, Puriri, Omahu, Wharepoa and Hikutaia.

We monitor all our water supplies and if water levels in our reservoirs drop then we will need to move to higher level conservation measures.

To find out more about water restrictions, check our frequently asked questions.

Please report water wastage and water leaks to our customer services team on 07 868 0200.

© Scoop Media

