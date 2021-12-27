Water Conservation Urged Across The Coromandel
Monday, 27 December 2021, 8:12 am
Press Release: Thames Coromandel District Council
The water restriction level across almost all our Council
water supply areas has been lifted to 'Conserve Water' from
'No Restrictions' due to a lack of rainfall and high
demand.
Level 2 - Conserve Water - means residents and
holidaymakers are asked to keep using water carefully to
ensure our supply continues.
Thames
Valley remains on a permanent Total Watering Ban:
Hoses, sprinklers and garden irrigation systems are not
permitted at any time. This includes a ban on watering lawns
and gardens, washing cars, boats, houses, and decks, filling
paddling pools and playing under sprinklers. Essential
watering of plants, such as vegetable gardens using a
hand-held watering can is permitted.
Thames Valley
consists of the communities of Matatoki, Puriri, Omahu,
Wharepoa and Hikutaia.
We monitor all our water
supplies and if water levels in our reservoirs drop then we
will need to move to higher level conservation
measures.
To find out more about water restrictions,
check our frequently
asked questions.
Please report water
wastage and water leaks to our customer services team on 07
868
0200.
