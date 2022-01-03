Missing Person – Christopher Gill

Wellington Police are asking for information to help locate missing man Christopher Gill.

Christopher is from Christchurch and is visiting Wellington. The last sighting of him was at 11.30am yesterday on Victoria Street.

It is believed Christopher has limited access to money or accommodation and there are concerns for his welfare.

Christopher is 63-years-old and when last seen was wearing a check long sleeved shirt and shorts.

Anyone with information that may help find Christopher is asked to call 105 and quote event number P049178228.

