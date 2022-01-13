The Coromandel To ‘Bear The Brunt’ Of Cyclone Cody

MetService has this afternoon confirmed that the Coromandel is going to ‘bear the brunt’ of ex-Tropical Cyclone Cody when it makes landfall early on Monday morning.

Huge seas up to six metres, strong winds exceeding 70kmh, and periods of intense rain up to 50mm over any three-hour period are forecast.

Our Civil Defence Controller Garry Towler urges all people living and staying along the coast, and especially those who plan to be camping between Sunday afternoon and Tuesday to start making plans to be prepared for this heavy weather.

“While a storm such as this can be exciting, it can also be life threatening. For those in permanent houses or baches, take the next day or two to secure everything outside, have a go bag ready, check flashlights and gas bottles and discuss an exit plan with others in the household.”

“For those camping, consider moving further inland, go home for a few days until the storm passes or discuss safety plans with your campground managers.”

“Travelling during the storm will likely be hazardous. Err on the side of caution and be in a safe place by Sunday evening.”

