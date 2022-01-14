State Highway 1 Closed In Both Directions Following Fatal Crash



Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists of the closure of State Highway 1 in both directions

between Grand Dr in Orewa and Woodcocks Rd in Warkworth, following a fatal crash.

Motorists are advised to delay their journey or use SH16 via Kaukapakapa as an alternate route. The road is likely to remain closed for some time today as a serious crash investigation takes place.

Waka Kotahi is unable to provide further information or comment on today’s crash, which is under Police investigation.

