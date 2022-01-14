State Highway 1 Closed In Both Directions Following Fatal Crash
Friday, 14 January 2022, 3:05 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency
Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency is advising motorists
of the closure of State Highway 1 in both
directions
between Grand Dr in Orewa and Woodcocks Rd
in Warkworth, following a fatal crash.
Motorists are
advised to delay their journey or use SH16 via Kaukapakapa
as an alternate route. The road is likely to remain closed
for some time today as a serious crash investigation takes
place.
Waka Kotahi is unable to provide further
information or comment on today’s crash, which is under
Police
investigation.
