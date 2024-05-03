Update In Taiharuru Search

Police can advise of developments in the ongoing search effort for two missing fishermen near Taiharuru.

This afternoon, one of the missing men was located deceased in the water.

He was located by members of the Police National Dive Squad.

This is a devastating development for the family and loved ones of these men, and they are in everyone’s thoughts.

A rāhui has been put in place for the next five days around The Gap, where the men went missing on Wednesday.

Police and volunteers from the agencies involved in the search are continuing with the operation this afternoon.

We will continue to provide updates as these are available.

