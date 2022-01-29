Fatal Car Crash Near Matamata

Police can confirm a man has died following single-vehicle crash on State Highway 24, south of Matamata, earlier today.

Emergency services responded to the crash at about 6.30am, but sadly the 54-year-old driver died at the scene. There were no other occupants of the car.

The highway remains blocked and is expected to be closed until at least midday.

Cordons are in place at the intersection of SH24 and Te Poi Road, and SH24 and Stopford Road.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area and choose an alternate route.

The serious crash unit is in attendance investigating the crash.

