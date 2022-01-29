Fatal Car Crash Near Matamata
Saturday, 29 January 2022, 2:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police can confirm a man has died following
single-vehicle crash on State Highway 24, south of Matamata,
earlier today.
Emergency services responded to the
crash at about 6.30am, but sadly the 54-year-old driver died
at the scene. There were no other occupants of the
car.
The highway remains blocked and is expected to be
closed until at least midday.
Cordons are in place at
the intersection of SH24 and Te Poi Road, and SH24 and
Stopford Road.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area
and choose an alternate route.
The serious crash unit
is in attendance investigating the
crash.
