Red Warnings Remain As More Rain Is Expected

Red warnings remain in place for parts of Westland and Buller as the second phase of this weather event approaches.

For Buller until 1am Saturday, extended periods of heavy rain will continue. Expect 250 to 350mm of rain to accumulate about the ranges on top of what has already fallen, and 120 to 220mm near the coast. Peak rates of 20 to 30mm/h about the ranges are anticipated.

For Westland to Midnight Friday expect another 150 to 250mm of rain to accumulate near the ranges about and north of Fox Glacier, and 80 to 120mm near the coast. Peak intensities of 20 to 30mm about the ranges are anticipated.

Te Aroha Cook, West Coast Group Controller, said that there was still a significant amount of rain to fall in this event.

"Not only are we keeping an eye on these areas, but we are also monitoring the Grey River. There is a lot of rain predicted to fall in the headwaters of the Grey and while it started from a low base with recent dry weather, it has risen 2 and a half metres already."

The Buller Emergency Operations Centre continues to encourage self-evacuation if people can easily do so to friends and family outside of Westport.

"The message is simple, if you are concerned for your safety please self-evacuate. Police are running 24/7 patrols of properties which have, or will be, evacuated to provide extra assurance for those considering this option.

If not, please make sure your grab bags are ready, connect with friends and family, assist neighbours to get ready, and make sure your car is ready to go."

Civil Defence and partner agencies will continue to monitor the event and the impact on communities.

The Westland Emergency Operations Centre will standdown later this evening but be back on deck from 7.00am Friday morning. The Emergency Coordination Centre at the Recreation Centre in Greymouth, and Emergency Operations Centre in Buller, will remain activated overnight.

You can keep up to date with the latest information by following the West Coast Emergency Management Facebook page, check state highway conditions at https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic/southisland and weather conditions at https://www.metservice.com/warnings/home

For more information on how you can be prepared refer to https://getready.govt.nz/

