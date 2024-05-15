New Zealand And Vanuatu To Deepen Collaboration

Rt Hon Winston Peters

Minister of Foreign Affairs

New Zealand and Vanuatu will enhance collaboration on issues of mutual interest, Foreign Minister Winston Peters says.

“It is important to return to Port Vila this week with a broad, high-level political delegation which demonstrates our deep commitment to New Zealand’s relationship with Vanuatu,” Mr Peters says.

“This visit has allowed us to re-connect with Vanuatu’s political leadership and discuss ways to deepen our engagement here.”

During their programme in Port Vila, Minister Peters and his delegation have met with the Vanuatu’s President, Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Leader of the Opposition, and several other Cabinet Ministers.

“Re-connecting with Vanuatu Prime Minister Charlot Salwai and his government was an opportunity to reflect on changes since we last met in 2018 and to reiterate our shared commitment to building Vanuatu’s resilience,” Mr Peters says.

“Our discussions also allowed for exchanges on the increasingly complex strategic environment that small states have to navigate today, and the importance of working together to respond to the issues affecting our region.”

While in Vanuatu, Minister Peters announced a new flexible climate finance commitment and an extension of support to the Vanuatu Police Force.

“These two initiatives demonstrate the innovative ways New Zealand is looking to support Vanuatu’s climate resilience, as well as the close cooperation that many New Zealand agencies, such as New Zealand Police, have in Vanuatu,” Mr Peters says.

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts says Vanuatu is a key partner for New Zealand.

“Vanuatu is a leading voice in global climate action efforts. I took the opportunity of being in Port Vila to meet my counterpart Ralph Regenvanu to seek his views on the climate challenges Vanuatu faces, how we might strengthen our partnership, and the important role the Pacific is playing on the international stage.”

