Comical Incompetence As Wellington Council Might Have To Dig Up Brand New $55 Million Bus Lanes And Cycleways

A memo accidentally released by Wellington City Council shows at least $5.2 million of pipes needing urgent repair have just been covered up by $55 million of brand new bus and cycle lanes on Thorndon Quay.

Responding to this, Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, said:

“Residents and businesses said they didn’t want their money wasted on months of work to install these vanity projects. Now, they might have to go through it all again.

“To anyone not employed by a local council, it’s clearly common sense that if pipes need repairing and you’re digging up the road anyway, they should be replaced before plonking $55 million worth of shiny new infrastructure on top.

“If any Wellington residents are wondering why their rates bill is about to triple, look no further than the comical levels of incompetence at Wellington City Council.”

