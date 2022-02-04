Westland Emergency Response Under Review
Friday, 4 February 2022, 5:23 pm
Press Release: West Coast Regional Council
Operations at Westland Emergency Operations Centre (EOC)
will continue through the afternoon but is winding down by
Friday evening.
“We are continuing to staff
the EOC in Hokitika until we see the Hokitika River levels
drop to satisfactory levels. But expect this to be early
Friday evening” reports Local Controller Simon Bastion.
“The short-term forecast shows rain easing and we hope to
wake up to sunshine tomorrow.”
“I extend my
thanks to the staff and volunteers who have staffed the EOC
and the community welfare centres. Without them we would not
be able to support our communities in events like this. We
always prepare for the worst and hope for the best, and
Westland district is very good at
preparedness.”
While the Westland EOC will be
stood down for the evening, please call 03 900 9315, the
Emergency Coordination Centre based in Greymouth, to report
any
issues.
