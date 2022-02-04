Westland Emergency Response Under Review

Operations at Westland Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) will continue through the afternoon but is winding down by Friday evening.

“We are continuing to staff the EOC in Hokitika until we see the Hokitika River levels drop to satisfactory levels. But expect this to be early Friday evening” reports Local Controller Simon Bastion. “The short-term forecast shows rain easing and we hope to wake up to sunshine tomorrow.”

“I extend my thanks to the staff and volunteers who have staffed the EOC and the community welfare centres. Without them we would not be able to support our communities in events like this. We always prepare for the worst and hope for the best, and Westland district is very good at preparedness.”

While the Westland EOC will be stood down for the evening, please call 03 900 9315, the Emergency Coordination Centre based in Greymouth, to report any issues.

