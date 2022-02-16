Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Kiwi Terror Survivor's Walk For Peace

Wednesday, 16 February 2022, 11:01 am
Press Release: I am Hope

Temel Atacocugu, who miraculously survived the terror attack on Christchurch’s Al Noor mosque on 15 March 2019, will walk the gunman’s route from Dunedin to Christchurch starting on the first of March.

Atacocugu, who was shot nine times, wants to raise awareness of children’s mental health struggles and money for mental health charity I Am Hope.

His walk is timed so that he will arrive in Christchurch for the third anniversary of the attacks.

“My idea came in July, when I attended the Christchurch Invitation event at the Town Hall. It inspired me to think about what I can do for myself physically and mentally, my community of Christchurch, and New Zealand. A walk for peace and a visible protest against extremism was what I came to,” says Atacocugu.

“My walk will be a challenge to others to continue the Christchurch Invitation in their own ways, joining the movement for peace in New Zealand. Funds raised through Givealittle campaigns during my walk will go to three charities, Gumboot Friday, The Child Cancer Foundation and Save the Children. Mental health, particularly with regard to children, is a cause very dear to my heart.

“The trauma of March 15 will be with me forever. I have PTSD, and have lost count of the number of operations that I have had, and am still having. Ten of them were major. But I also feel I have to stay strong to help in any way that I can to make the future better. It is my personal mission to empower others to reject extremism, war and violence of any kind,” the shrapnel-filled survivor adds.

I Am Hope founder Mike King says Temel’s efforts are astounding.

“What Temel is doing is incredible. To have survived the horrific terror attacks of March 2019 and to continue to be affected by it, both physically and mentally, is gut wrenching. When you go through something that is unfathomable to any sane human being, you’re changed permanently. You will never be the same again, and you will continue to live with the repercussions of the trauma for the rest of your life,” says King.

“To turn around and turn that pain into a higher purpose that could benefit others, especially our struggling children, is truly humbling. We urge every New Zealander to get behind Temel, and support the cause because it is through helping each other that we all heal together,” he adds.

Atacocugu will have a support crew of two who will document the challenging journey, plus a number of I Am Hope youth ambassadors, walking some distance behind.

“My aim from this walk is to bring communities together through a better understanding of each other. I want to encourage others to give from their hearts, show strength and resilience in the face of adversity, and make their own personal contributions to a peaceful future.

“While the physical and mental challenges continue for myself and the affected community, I want to show that I can use my experience with nine bullets to work for a safer future and invite others to join me along the way. By walking through communities, meeting people, and speaking on social and broadcast media, we can touch more people with our stories of strength and our hope for our country. If I can walk this far with a body full of shrapnel, I am sure others can find positive ways forward as well,” he says.

Link to Givealittle page: https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/temels-walk-for-peace

