Updates On The Local Activation Fund Programme And The Discount Programme
Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Auckland Unlimited
Two key parts of the Government’s Reactivating
Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland Support Package have been
paused while Auckland is in the Red Level of the COVID-19
Protection Framework settings to support public health
measures during the Omicron outbreak.
The Local
Activation Fund Programme, and the Discount Fund Programme
– both being delivered by Auckland Unlimited on behalf of
the central government – will recommence for a period of
three months from the date Auckland moves back to the
framework’s Orange Level.
Auckland Unlimited’s
Director of Investment and Industry, Pam Ford, says: “We
appreciate the effort that community organisations, event
organisers and attractions have put into creating
experiences for Aucklanders that could be supported by the
funds. We will welcome fresh applications for the Local
Activation Fund and Discount Programmes as soon as the
region moves back to
Orange.”
© Scoop Media
Support the news you love
Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Get our free pānui
Russia’s tactics in Ukraine are not new. In August 2008, Russia fought a brief war with Georgia after the breakaway region of South Ossetia declared itself independent and invited in Russian troops. To this day, only Russia, Venezuela, Syria and Nauru recognise South Ossetia as being an independent nation. The rest of the international community regards South Ossetia as being under Russian occupation, and it continues to rely heavily on military, political and financial aid from Russia... More>>