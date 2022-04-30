Te Waka Kai Ora To Host National Māori Kai And Soil Resiliency Wānanga

He Whenua Rongo is a national online wānanga to be held on 11 and 12 May where we will hear from a diverse range of Māori kai growers and producers and explore the future of sustainable practices inspired by our tūpuna.

He Whenua Rongo is a call to come together and learn about kai and soil resiliency and what it means to practice Hua Parakore, organic principles grounded in tikanga Māori.

He Whenua Rongo is also a kaupapa Māori research project on Māori food systems, including aspects of resilience, sustainability, and kaupapa Māori approaches to soil and kai stewardship.

Te Waka Kai Ora (National Māori Organic Authority) and Te Papawhakaritorito Charitable Trust are working with Aatea Solutions to bring together diverse Māori voices interested in working together toward Māori kai and soil resiliency. “We invite all who value the importance of food and soil sovereignty to attend this wānanga and the research project that will inform and provide insights into approaches to Māori food resilience and sustainability into the future.”

Dr. Jessica Hutchings founder of Te Papawhakaritorito and a leader in Māori food systems approaches says, “It is predicted that there are only 60 harvests left in the world due to the fast-eroding rates of topsoil. This is a global soil health emergency, the time to stand up for Papatūānuku, Mother Earth is now.”

Key themes to be discussed include kai and soil resiliency through Hua Parakore – Māori organics, reclaiming Māori kai sovereignty, sustainable business through Hua Parakore, Māori urban food security, rangatahi empowerment in the Māori kai & soil sovereignty space, and te reo Māori revitalisation via mahi māra.

