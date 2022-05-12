Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greyhound Is Killed After Suffering A Catastrophic Racing Injury In Christchurch

Thursday, 12 May 2022, 9:30 am
Press Release: SAFE For Animals

On Tuesday, following a race at Addington Raceway, greyhound ‘Epic Addi’ was found to have a displaced compound fracture of the right fore ulna and radius, with soft tissue damage up to the elbow joint. Eight greyhounds have died on racetracks to date this season, with five of the eight deaths occurring at Addington Raceway.

Greyhound Racing New Zealand edited the fall from the race video, which resulted in the euthanasia. GRNZ recently edited another race video for a similar injury that occurred at Manawatu Raceway in March this year.

SAFE spokesperson Will Appelbe said the industry still has a transparency problem.

"There are some skeletons in the industry’s closet that GRNZ is doing its best to hide," said Appelbe.

"The industry is under mounting pressure, but instead of acknowledging and addressing its problems, GRNZ continues to operate with a lack of transparency over the harm and pain it's inflicting on dogs."

Last week Newshub revealed that the Racing Integrity Board (RIB) is making inquiries into prolific greyhound trainer John McInerney. Photos and medical notes linked to McInerney showed eight of his dogs in poor condition, with some suffering from blindness, open wounds, bite marks from other dogs, injuries that were old and left untreated, lacerations, and severe worms.

Newshub also revealed the RIB had issued up to 300 warnings and improvement notices to kennels, and almost all kennels visited by the RIB had issues.

"Animal welfare issues have been on the radar for the greyhound racing industry for close to a decade, and yet we still see dogs placed in harm’s way, either on the track or in the kennels."

"Racing Minister Grant Robertson has placed the industry formally on notice. We think the evidence speaks for itself. He needs to make the call and ban greyhound racing.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from SAFE For Animals on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Youth Crime Furore


So far, the excited media response to the spike in “ram-raid” incidents is being countered by evidence that in reality, youth crime is steeply in decline, and has been so for much of the past decade. Who knew? Perhaps that’s the real issue here. Why on earth wasn’t the latest evidence of this steep decline a “good news” story in its own right several months ago? After all, the evidence was released at the end of January...
More>>



 
 


PM Pre-Budget Speech: Reconnecting And Rebalancing
Thank you to Business New Zealand and Fujitsu for hosting us here today, and I am grateful to be joined by Minister Faafoi, and Minister Hipkins... More>>


Budget: Investing To Eliminate Violence In Our Homes And Communities
Budget 2022 is delivering on the Government’s plan to eliminate family violence and sexual violence. “Our Government is investing in a future where everyone, no matter who they are, where they are from... More>>

Government: Aotearoa Sets Course To Net-zero With First Three Emissions Budgets
Climate Change Minister James Shaw today announced New Zealand’s first three emissions budgets, another milestone on of the journey toward a zero-carbon future... More>>



Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>

ACT: Time To Face Reality On Super Age
“It’s time to face reality on the superannuation age, and gradually increase the age of eligibility starting now instead of waiting ‘til it’s harder,” says ACT Leader David Seymour... More>>


Parliament: Five Trespass Orders Withdrawn
To date, 151 trespass notices have been issued in relation to the occupation. Of this number, 144 were for people arrested by Police during the occupation... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 