Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

‘Share The Streets’ Rally In Hamilton Calls For National Action On Cycling Safety

Saturday, 14 May 2022, 5:18 pm
Press Release: Share The Street

Die-in at Garden Place. Photo credit: Benjamin Wilson

On Saturday 14 May a rally was held in Hamilton calling for greater urgency on cycling safety and a national strategy for safe cycling in Aotearoa.

A group of over 50 people on bikes, including adults and young children, were escorted by police and rode from Steele Park in Hamilton East to Garden Place.

Over 60 people then gathered at Garden Place to hold a die-in, to raise awareness of the dangers that people riding bikes in Aotearoa face.

Melissa Smith from Share the Streets Kirikiriroa spoke at the rally about the need for safe, separated cycling infrastructure.

“We need separated cycle lanes, not more cycle lanes that are made out of paint. Paint is not protection.

“We don’t need more cycle lanes that run directly through the door zone of cars, or more bike lanes that are blocked by cones or parked cars. We just want to share the road and get where we’re going in one piece.”

Smith said there had been enough injuries and deaths on our roads and these were preventable. People cycling are 15 times more likely to suffer a death or serious injury on Hamilton's roads than motorists.

“Enough is enough. It is high time that our government takes this issue seriously. That’s why we are calling for a national strategy to deliver safe and effective cycling infrastructure across Aotearoa.”

A petition was launched today calling for a national strategy for safe cycling: https://www.change.org/p/minister-wood-make-our-streets-safe-to-cycle

According to the Ministry of Transport, seven people riding bikes have already been killed on New Zealand roads this year, including one in the Waikato. There were nine cyclist fatalities in 2021.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Share The Street on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Rabuka’s Possible Return In Fiji


Fiji signed onto China’s Belt and Road initiative in 2018, along with a separate agreement on economic co-operation and aid. Yet it took the recent security deal between China and the Solomon Islands to get the belated attention of the US and its helpmates in Canberra and Wellington, and the Pacific is now an arena of major power rivalries...
More>>



 
 



Budget: Updated My Vaccine Pass For Those Who Want It
New Zealanders who are up-to-date with their COVID-19 vaccinations will be able to download an updated My Vaccine Pass from 24 May, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>

Speaker: 2022 Register Of Pecuniary And Other Specified Interests Presented
The 2022 Register of Pecuniary and Other Specified Interests of Members of Parliament was presented in the House today. It contains a summary of members’ interests as at 31 January 2022... More>>

PM Pre-Budget Speech: Reconnecting And Rebalancing
Thank you to Business New Zealand and Fujitsu for hosting us here today, and I am grateful to be joined by Minister Faafoi, and Minister Hipkins... More>>

Borders: New Zealand Poised To Welcome International Students Back
New Zealand is fully reopening to international students and the Government is committed to help reinvigorate and strengthen the sector, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today... More>>


Inland Revenue: Commissioner Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Peter Mersi to the position of Commissioner and Chief Executive, Inland Revenue Department... More>>

ACT: Time To Face Reality On Super Age
“It’s time to face reality on the superannuation age, and gradually increase the age of eligibility starting now instead of waiting ‘til it’s harder,” says ACT Leader David Seymour... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 