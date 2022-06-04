Serious Crash, SH2 Karangahake - Waikato
Saturday, 4 June 2022, 4:51 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are at the scene of two-vehicle crash involving a
motorbike on SH2, Karangahake.
Police were notified of
the crash just after 1pm.
One person is reportedly
seriously injured.
The road is blocked and motorists
are asked to avoid the
area.
© Scoop Media
Join Scoop Citizen
Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:
Become a member
Find out more
Like a unicorn, New Zealand’s independent foreign policy is a fabulous creature – highly treasured, rarely seen but credited with magical healing powers. Some say that if judiciously applied, it could even bring peace between the warring parties in Ukraine. Yet right now, it is very difficult to see much trace of independence in our foreign policy...More>>