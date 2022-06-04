Mayoral Candidate Says We Need Law Change

Auckland Mayoral candidates says he will demand Government law change.

Mayoral candidate John Lehmann says he will be demanding a law change, holding, and prosecuting parents of young gang offenders.

Lehmann say Its simply inexcusable, having the communities held to ransom, living in fear, and robbing them of their life’s work. Government has allowed this situation.

I don’t think it’s the youth’s offenders’ problem, but a parental problem, and they should be made to account. That’s when it will stop.

This law change is long overdue, and the Government are sitting on their hands. If they can railroad the gun buyback over night, they can do this. The Government are putting Auckland and people’s lives at real risk by not dealing with the situation.

Most, if not all those young people come from dysfunctional homes where theft, drugs, and violence is the norm. He says ‘’

When you have a 7-year-old driving a getaway car at 1 am, you got to ask where the parents?’’ Lehmann says until we deal with the parental problem, this crime wave will continue.

Lehmann says it now getting serous with shooting becoming the norm, and people asking and betting on how many shootings will be tonight? Sooner or later, someone will get killed.

The answer is looking at us in the face the whole time.

Lehmann says he’s also in favour of having a 501-type system applied to also help solve the problem as a last resort.

