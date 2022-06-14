Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

The Fono Congratulates Founder Sir Collin Tukuitonga On Knighthood

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 5:24 am
Press Release: The Fono

The Fono warmly congratulates one of its founding members Sir Collin Tukuitonga who has been recognised in the 2022 Queen’s Birthday Honours. Sir Collin has been made a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to Pacific and public health.

‘It is a fitting accolade to a son of the Pacific who has been a stalwart in his leadership and service,’ said The Fono Chairperson Nacanieli Yalimaiwai. ‘Sir Collin has made immense contributions to improving the health and welfare of Pacific people in New Zealand and the Pacific region,’ added Yalimaiwai.

Sir Collin has had an illustrious career spanning over 50 years. Born in Niue, Sir Collin trained as a doctor in Fiji. It did not take long for Sir Collin to make his mark, and his career has taken him all over the world.

Highlights include working as the Director-General of the Secretariat of the Pacific Community, championing the control of non-communicable diseases at the World Health Organization and a stint as New Zealand’s Director of Public Health. Sir Collin is currently Auckland University’s Associate Dean of Public Health.

In 1987 while working as a GP in Massey, Sir Collin was instrumental in setting up The Fono’s forerunner, the West Fono Health Trust. The trust was the first Pacific community-owned health provider in the country.

‘We offer our huge congratulations to Sir Collin,’ said Tevita Funaki, The Fono’s Chief Executive Officer. ‘Sir Collin has always been a bold advocate for Pacific wellbeing and health. And he continues to be a staunch supporter of The Fono,’ added Funaki.

The Fono is exceptionally proud of Sir Collin’s achievement and is grateful for his vision, which still shapes The Fono’s work today.

Nacanieli Yalimaiwai, Chairperson, commented, ‘We continue to see the fruits of Sir Collin’s vision today. The Fono is now a household name to many New Zealanders, particularly our Pacific people who have benefited immensely from our services,’ he said.

Thanks to Sir Collin’s founding legacy, The Fono continues to grow and is now the largest and most trusted Pacific-owned social and health services provider in New Zealand.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The Fono on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In National’s Pet Solution To Gangs And Poverty


In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...
More>>



 
 


Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard said. “I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times... More>>

ALSO:



National: Proposes New Powers To Tackle Gangs
A National Government would ban gang patches in public places and give Police new powers to tackle gangs, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon said today... More>>


Health: Government Takes Bowel Cancer Programme Nationwide
The Government’s lifesaving bowel-screening programme is now available across the whole country, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>



Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security
Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today... More>>


Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 