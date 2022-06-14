Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Zealand’s Best Local Government Wellbeing Initiatives Recognised In LGNZ EXCELLENCE Awards

Tuesday, 14 June 2022, 6:31 am
Press Release: LGNZ

From Covid-19 response initiatives to creating jobs and connecting people, finalists in the 2022 Local Government New Zealand (LGNZ) EXCELLENCE Awards have earned high praise from the judging panel.

Twenty-one finalists for four awards have been named and cover a broad range of outstanding council leadership initiatives.

The judges said it was noticeable that “councils are playing a bigger role in social cohesion” and commended those “that have chosen different ways to make a social contribution” and those councils that have “tackled the bigger problems”.

Councils were praised for innovation, ambition, and taking responsibility as local governments were having to “bend their minds” to more complex social issues.

Some were already delivering tangible results, the judges said.

The panel said there was also a “very strong theme in recognising the value of engaging mana whenua as partners early and sustaining that engagement”.

The awards, now in their eighth year, recognise and celebrate the key leadership role local government provides and the work it undertakes to promote and grow the wellbeing of communities throughout New Zealand.

The winners will be announced at the LGNZ Fulton Hogan Conference Dinner in Palmerston North on Friday, July 22.

LGNZ President Stuart Crosby said the finalists exemplify the outstanding service and value that local councils provide in supporting the environmental, economic, social and cultural wellbeing of communities.

“Councils provide far more than vital infrastructure such as water and wastewater management, rubbish collection and roading. They also work tirelessly, often behind the scenes, to deliver projects that engage and enrich their communities.

“The 2022 finalists exemplify the value of building strong partnerships to develop and deliver solutions and services that support the wellbeing of millions of New Zealanders.

“A common denominator among them is a focus on strong communication and consultation, involving their communities in the planning and decision-making process.”

Local authorities were invited to submit award applications in four categories:

  • Creative New Zealand EXCELLENCE Award for Cultural Wellbeing
  • MartinJenkins EXCELLENCE Award for Economic Wellbeing
  • Air New Zealand EXCELLENCE Award for Environmental Wellbeing
  • Kāinga Ora Homes and Communities EXCELLENCE Award for Social Wellbeing

Judges for the awards were: Caren Rangi, Chair, Creative New Zealand; Michael Mills, Director, MartinJenkins; Andrew McKenzie, Chief Executive, Kāinga Ora – Homes and Communities; Reuben Levermore, Head of Government and Regional Affairs, Air New Zealand.

The 21 finalists in the LGNZ EXCELLENCE Awards 2022 are:

Creative New Zealand EXCELLENCE Award for Cultural Wellbeing

  • Christchurch City Council – Toi Ōtautahi – the city’s arts and creativity strategy
  • Selwyn District Council – Te Ara Ātea
  • Whangārei District Council – Pūtahi Park at Whangārei City Waterfront

MartinJenkins EXCELLENCE Award for Economic Wellbeing

  • Central Hawke’s Bay District Council – Broader Outcomes in Action through the delivery of the capital programme
  • Central Hawke’s Bay District Council – Jobs in Central Hawke’s Bay
  • Selwyn District Council – Selwyn Works: New Employment Approaches to Drive Economic Growth
  • Tauranga City Council – Three Waters Collaboration

Air New Zealand EXCELLENCE Award for Environmental Wellbeing;

  • Auckland Council – Kauri Protection Programme
  • Toi Moana Bay of Plenty Regional Council – Kaituna River Re-diversion and Te Awa o Ngatoroirangi/Maketu Estuary Enhancement Project
  • Porirua City Council – Porirua City Council Streamside Project 2021-2041
  • Rangitikei District Council – Tutaenui Reserve Restoration Project
  • Rotorua Lakes Council – Te Puna a Pekehaua Partnership – joint consenting with Ngāti Rangiwewehi
  • Tauranga City Council – Kerbside Collections

Kāinga Ora Homes and Communities EXCELLENCE Award for Social Wellbeing.

  • Auckland Council – Supporting social wellbeing in the Tāmaki Makaurau
  • Far North District Council – Nothing But Net
  • Hastings District Council – Pāharakeke, kua tae te wa! It's Flaxmere's time!
  • Hutt City Council – Te Awa Kairangi Kai Collective
  • Nelson City Council – Te Parikaranga, Iwi Engagement Platform
  • Ōpōtiki District Council – Ōpōtiki Our Way – Covid Preparedness and Response
  • Selwyn District Council – Faces of Selwyn
  • Tauranga City Council – Kāinga Tupu – Collaborating to Tackle Homelessness

About LGNZ

LGNZ provides the vision and voice for local democracy in Aotearoa New Zealand. We are a membership organisation, supporting and advocating for councils and their communities. LGNZ is involved in policy, reforms, programmes and advocacy, as well as providing advice, consultancy and training to councils and their staff.

For more information visit www.lgnz.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from LGNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Flaws In National’s Pet Solution To Gangs And Poverty


In the 50 years since Norm Kirk first promised to take the bikes off the bikies, our politicians have tried again and again to win votes by promising to crack down on gangs. Canterbury University academic Jarrod Gilbert (an expert on New Zealand’s gang culture) recently gave chapter and verse on the decades of political posturing about gangs – led by the likes of Mike Moore and others - and the paltry outcomes, which have consistently been ineffectual. In today’s political climate, Gilbert’s research into the 1990s political panic about gangs still remains highly relevant...
More>>



 
 


Speaker: Statement From Trevor Mallard
“On Friday I advised the Governor General of my intention to resign from the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives in August,” Trevor Mallard said. “I have had the honour of being unanimously elected three times... More>>

ALSO:



National: Proposes New Powers To Tackle Gangs
A National Government would ban gang patches in public places and give Police new powers to tackle gangs, Opposition Leader Christopher Luxon said today... More>>


Health: Government Takes Bowel Cancer Programme Nationwide
The Government’s lifesaving bowel-screening programme is now available across the whole country, Health Minister Andrew Little said today... More>>



Minister Of Defence: Addresses Premier Defence Summit On Climate Security
Defence Minister Peeni Henare joined a panel of Defence Ministers to discuss climate security at the 19th Annual Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore today... More>>


Government: Māori Electoral Option Bill Removes Barriers To Voting For Māori
Justice Minister Kris Faafoi has announced that the Māori Electoral Option will be changed to allow Māori voters to switch electoral rolls at any time. The bill is expected to be introduced to the House in the coming weeks... More>>


Electoral Commission: Voting Starts In The Tauranga By-election
Voting gets underway tomorrow in the Tauranga by-election to choose a new local member of Parliament. ‘If you’re enrolled in the Tauranga electorate, you can vote at an advance voting place from Saturday 4 June... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 