Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rural And Provincial Councils Call On Govt To Better Align Reforms

Wednesday, 22 June 2022, 5:54 am
Press Release: LGNZ

‘Slow down on the reforms and get out of your silos,’ is the clear message to the Government from the rural and provincial councils of New Zealand.

It comes after all 50 R&P councils’ Mayors, Chairs, CEs and some of their councillors met for the first time this year during a two-day forum run by Local Government NZ (LGNZ) in Wellington late last week. The forum heard from politicians from both sides of the House who all acknowledged the current pressures on the sector.

Mayor Alex Walker and Mayor Gary Kircher are the Chairs of LGNZ’s Rural and Provincial Councils. They say on any given day, councils are dealing with roading, parks and reserves and the 30 - 40 other services communities expect their councils to deliver, before adding the reforms to the mix.

“The Three Waters reform and Resource Management reform will completely change the roles and responsibilities of local authorities,” says Mayor Walker.

“Councils are not opposed to change, and we all agree that the status quo is unsustainable, but we can’t have everything happen at once.

“On top of those two reforms, we have a new health system with locality functions being implemented, the significant climate change work including the National Adaptation Plan and Emissions Reduction Plan, a new Waste Minimisation Strategy and the proposed reform of emergency management.

“Most importantly, the Future for Local Government (FfLG) Review is also underway, which is an important piece of work and in an ideal world would have been done before anything else.

“During our forum we heard from the sector and a number of speakers that skilled staff from councils are being poached into Government departments.

“This leaves a massive skills gap right across the local government sector.

“Everyone agrees that we need a strong, cohesive local government that ultimately empowers communities and local decision making. The reforms are a once-in-a-generation opportunity to get it right; let’s not rush it for the sake of politics,” Mayor Walker said.

“Councils cannot meaningfully contribute to reforms of this scale with those kinds of workforce challenges, particularly during a year when local body elections are taking place and new members are being inducted into their roles – many of whom will have little or no prior knowledge of these reforms,” says Mayor Kircher.

“We are working in a pressure cooker environment, but this pressure will be exacerbated by the need to make meaningful contributions to the Water Services Bill, the Natural & Built Environments Bill and the Spatial Planning Bill, while making sure that the core services are still being delivered to our communities.

“In rural and provincial New Zealand, councils are showing leadership by implementing innovative, community-led initiatives across a spectrum of issues such as employment, health and housing.

“The initiatives show creativity and take into account the unique nature of different rural communities. We must use the reforms as an opportunity to build on these successes.

“We strongly urge the Government to listen to our concerns. We want the Government to work with the sector to better coordinate the timeframes and align all the reforms that impact the sector,” Mayor Kircher said.

LGNZ President, Stuart Crosby added that the challenges we are confronted with have built up over several decades and we shouldn’t look to fix it all in a handful of years.

“This approach will not do the reforms justice. It will not do our communities justice. It certainly will not help the workforce challenges councils are all facing,” he said.

“The challenges for our rural, provincial and metro councils vary in type and scale, but everyone agrees that the pace of change needs to slow down.

“Let’s take a phased approach and find solutions to get more people with skills on the ground – which means growing our own to future-proof our sector and plugging the immediate skills gap.

“It’s about engaging with the people who will have to put the reforms into action, so we can all better serve our mutual communities,” Stuart Crosby said.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from LGNZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fate Of Julian Assange


Has swapping Scott Morrison for Anthony Albanese made any discernible difference to Australia’s relations with the US, China, the Pacific and New Zealand? Not so far. For example: Albanese has asked for more time to “consider” his response to New Zealand’s long running complaints about the so called “501” deportations back to this country. Really? He needs more time to figure out a response? OK, but the clock is ticking.
The Julian Assange situation is a lot more urgent. Assange’s deportation to the United States has now been okayed by the British courts and also - crucially – by its government. At any moment, Assange could be on a plane and headed for a US prison. He is facing the prospect of 175 years in jail...
More>>



 
 


Government: Prime Minister To Travel To Europe And Australia
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will leave this weekend to travel to Europe and Australia for a range of trade, tourism and foreign policy events... More>>

ALSO:


International Business Forum: WTO Back In Business
The NZIBF welcomes the outcome of the WTO 12th Ministerial Council meeting in Geneva and congratulates Trade Minister O’Connor and officials... More>>



Electoral Commission: Tauranga by-election preliminary results
The Electoral Commission has released the preliminary results for the 18 June 2022 parliamentary by-election in the Tauranga electorate... More>>

ALSO:


World Vision: New Zealand Urged To Meet Quota As New Report Finds Hunger, Violence, And Death Rates Increase For Refugees
World Vision is calling for New Zealand to work harder to meet its refugee quota in the wake of a new report which shows that life has deteriorated significantly in the past two years for refugees in 11 hard-hit countries... More>>


Economy: Global Challenges Reflected In March Quarter GDP
The volatile global situation has been reflected in today’s quarterly GDP figures, although strong annual growth shows New Zealand is still well positioned to deal with the challenging global environment, Grant Robertson said... More>>


Statistics: Current Account Deficit Continues To Widen
The seasonally adjusted current account deficit widened to $8.5 billion in the March 2022 quarter, from $6.6 billion in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 