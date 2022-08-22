Knowledge Is Powered Up This Election



The latest tool to help voters get to know their 2022 Rotorua Lakes Council election candidates is now available for download.

Rotorua Lakes Council has partnered with the Rotorua Chamber of Commerce, and with local app developers Salt + Tonic, to launch [s]elect – a brand new app for the upcoming local election.

[s]elect aims to promote engagement between voters and election candidates. The app provides the opportunity for Rotorua residents to explore, research and ask questions of candidates directly, providing more transparent feedback than waiting for a local forum or meet and greet. Candidates can answer questions directly and anyone in the community can see their answers. Searchable by candidate or by topic, it provides a dramatic shift in the way voters can learn about their potential future representatives.

Rotorua Lakes Council is the first council to adopt the platform.

Council’s DCE District Leadership and Democracy, Oonagh Hopkins says “Historically voter turnout in local elections is under fifty percent, so improving on this is a key focus for us this election.

“We know that a lack of knowledge about candidates, what they stand for and their policies is a big factor in why people don’t vote. We also know that younger people make up a big proportion of non-voters.

“Apps are familiar territory, and the [s]elect app makes it really easy to learn more about candidates, and to ask them questions that will help inform voting decisions.

“It’s a great tool for candidates too, giving them another platform to let people know what they stand for, and to engage directly with voters.

“We’re hopeful that this new way of engaging with candidates will help shift the dial and increase voter turnout at this year’s election.”

How it works

Each candidate will have their official election profile information and photo loaded onto [s]elect. Candidates also have the opportunity to add more information about themselves within the app. Mayoral candidates will have additional sections they can populate – political experience, commercial experience, and board experience.

When a voter logs into [s]elect, they are able to view Mayoral candidates, and Council candidates grouped by the Ward or Community Board they are standing in.

[s]elect is an interactive tool, enabling voters to ask questions of candidates, directed either to all candidates or to a single candidate. Questions go through a moderator to ensure they are relevant and not offensive. Approved questions are then sent to candidates to answer. Questions and answers will be published to the candidate(s) profile. App users can search questions by candidate or by topic.

The app has been designed to maintain objectivity, safety and security with users only needing to create an account if they wish to ask a question and all questions to candidates being moderated for hate speech, misuse and security.

Frequently Asked Questions about (s)elect are available on Council’s website HERE.

Where to get the app

[s]elect is available for download from the App Store, Google Play and as a web download. Search for (s)elect in App Store or Google Play and it will come up – type in the brackets (parenthesis) to find it.

More information about the 2022 Local Election is available on Council’s website at www.rotorualakescouncil.nz/elections including Council’s Pre-election Report which outlines key issues facing the city, Council's financial position, information about major projects, and aims to promote public discussion and informed debate in the lead-up to the 2022 local election.

