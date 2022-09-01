Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sustainable Tarras Inc: Christchurch Airport’s Statement On Greenwashing Deflects From The Big Issues

Thursday, 1 September 2022, 5:48 am
Press Release: Sustainable Tarras Inc

Wednesday 31st August 2022

On Sunday we published a video outlining our concerns about Christchurch Airport’s approach to calculating and reporting on carbon emissions and their claim that they are “climate positive”. Every fact or claim was carefully researched and we footnoted and published all references along with our video. These references include media coverage, industry comment, scientific papers and information published directly by Christchurch Airport. We could not have been more transparent.

Today, instead of addressing any of these issues directly, Christchurch Airport has told local media that they “did not want to enter into a debate via the media”, but then issued a four sentence media statement calling us “ill-informed”.

The Tarras community has been asking for answers from Christchurch Airport for two years. Other groups in Central Otago have too. Christchurch Airport has refused to answer very specific questions. They haven’t held a public meeting in Tarras in over 520 days, preferring to engage only with carefully selected individuals or groups. They won’t engage with us directly or openly. Clearly, we are frustrated.

We continue to have the following issues with Christchurch Airport’s approach:

  1. In claiming to be “climate positive” they have chosen to exclude over 99% of the emissions the airport enables, including all flights. This data is from their own emissions report.
  2. They don’t acknowledge that huge emissions increases will come from a new airport and increased demand. They are also silent on construction emissions, airport community emissions and all other enabled emissions.
  3. The recently released Rautaki Hanganga o Aotearoa / New Zealand Infrastructure Strategy states that all enabled emissions for any new large infrastructure development are reported on (clause 6.1.4.c). This would be a requirement for the Tarras airport development.
  4. Christchurch Airport is in the business of stimulating demand for flying, which further increases emissions from flights. But they say demand is driven by the airlines, and they exclude flight emissions in their “climate positive” claims. That demand generation is a core part of their business is stated in their own documents (pricing disclosure document, 1 July 2022).
  5. Their claims of a “low carbon future” for aviation are unsubstantiated and premature. There is a huge body of commentary and analysis, including very recently published information, which tells us this is a long way off, if it ever happens at all.

CIAL gave a blanket statement around multiple errors in our video. Clarifying the specific errors we have made will help build an informed debate for local residents and wider New Zealand.

We leave it to fellow New Zealanders to decide whether Christchurch Airport engages in greenwashing, or whether Sustainable Tarras is ill-informed. We will continue to highlight the issues and the facts, and we’ll be very transparent about our sources.

We encourage those who haven't seen Episode 1 of our video series to watch the video, read the script and decide for themselves. Episode 2 will be ready soon.

Christchurch Airport’s statement, as published today by The Wanaka App

“We respect that some people are opposed to our Central Otago project but their allegations of ‘green washing’ are ill-informed.

“Christchurch Airport’s had its carbon emissions independently audited every year since 2006. We’ve worked hard to become a recognised global leader in decarbonisation and are now assisting businesses around the world who’ve requested our support to transition too.

“As we have said all along, like any other development in New Zealand, if the airport is to proceed, it will need to occur within the country’s emission reduction and adaptation frameworks.”

Sustainable Tarras Incorporated is a community group of passionate full time and part time locals from Tarras, Central Otago. Our vision is about making our valley a better place to be, for ourselves, our families and for all who pass through.

Gordon Campbell: On The Centre-left's Reluctance To Pursue Radical Options


The term “Overton Window” was coined by the US political scientist Joseph Overton, and it refers to the policies deemed to be politically acceptable at any given point in time. Overton’s aim was to widen that window. In New Zealand, the window of discourse in Parliament and the media alike, has been extremely narrow for several decades. The neo-liberal orthodoxy is observed by both major parties, with minor variations. Even a centre-left government with a large parliamentary majority has decided it cannot promote a capital gains tax or a wealth tax. Imposing any new tax at all – even to generate the revenue required to meet pressing social needs - is considered to be politically impossible...
More>>




 
 

Government: New Expectations To Empower Survivors Of National Disasters
Minister Responsible for Pike River Re-entry Andrew Little has joined survivors of some of Aotearoa New Zealand’s most significant national disasters to launch new expectations for how the public service will learn from the mistakes of the past and do better for survivors... More>>


Government: New Chairperson For The Human Rights Review Tribunal
Sarah Eyre, of Wellington, has been appointed as the new Chairperson of the Human Rights Review Tribunal, Associate Minister of Justice Aupito William Sio announced today... More>>

Government: Carbon Neutral Public Sector Another Step Closer
More hospitals, universities, and other government buildings will be supported to switch to clean energy as part the Government’s plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025... More>>



Government: Refinements Made To Cost Of Living Payment Screening Tests
Inland Revenue is refining the screening tests for eligibility for the Cost of Living Payments ahead of the second payment being made from 1 September... More>>

ALSO:


Green Party: Fight Still On For Ocean Protection
Negotiations on a UN Ocean Treaty have just concluded without an agreement, but momentum for action is building and the Green Party is calling on the Government to pull out all the stops to conclude talks before the end of the year... More>>

Government: Secures Monkeypox Medicine
Associate Minister of Health Dr Ayesha Verrall has today announced the Government has secured monkeypox (MPX) medicine tecovirimat which is expected to be available in New Zealand from late September... More>>


