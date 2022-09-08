Otago Polyfest Back On Stage

Whakarongo! Whakarongo! Whakarongo ki te tangi a te manu e karanga nei

Tui, tui, tui, tuia. Tuia i runga, tuia i raro, tuia i roto, tuia i waho.

Tuia i te here tangata

Tihei Mauriora

Tēnā koutou e ngā toitoi manawa o te motu, e ngā ihu oneone e whakapau kaha ki te whakatairanga i ngā mokopuna o te rohe me ō rātou pūmanawa ahurea.

Bula vinaka, Fakaalofa lahi atu, Halo olaketa, Ia orana, Kia orana, Mahalo, Mālō e lelei, Mauri, Namaste, Noa 'ia, Talofa, Talofa lava, Taloha ni, & Greetings.

With less than a week to go until the opening ceremony, Otago Polyfest, presented by Te Mana Āhua Ake Trust, has confirmed a dynamic programme of performance by young people from across the Otago region.

This year too, Otago Polyfest is delighted to continue a valued relationship with Te Taura Whiri i Te Reo Māori that cements the importance of the festival’s kaupapa for our communities.

The 29th Otago Polyfest runs from Monday 12 September to Friday 16 September - Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, which also marks the 50th anniversary of the petition presented to Parliament to support teaching of Te Reo Māori in schools.

Pip Laufiso, co-chairperson of the trust, says, “We’ve worked alongside Te Taura Whiri for many years and we’re so grateful that they’ve come on board this year as a significant partner. With Otago Polyfest on during Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori, this relationship gives our kaupapa an additional depth and meaning for our young people.”

Otago Polyfest is an opportunity for children, young people and whānau to participate in Māori and Pacific cultural experiences that broaden and celebrate their individual and collective cultural identities.

Te Mana Āhua Ake Trust and the Otago Polyfest whānau are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to the MoreFM Arena stage at the Edgar Centre. After three years of living with the pandemic, the Otago Polyfest whānau acknowledges that our community’s experience of the performing arts, both as performers and audience, is different now, with people’s expectations including being able to watch online, to be able to space themselves out, and to things being cancelled or changed at the last minute.

Festival Director Tanya Muagututi’a says, “We are grateful to our community and those groups who still managed to perform in such a challenging environment last year, but there is nothing like an arena full of excited young people and their whānau, celebrating their cultures and artforms.

“This year is all about those young people, and their joy in being part of this incredible event. Participation in an event like this shapes our young people’s world view and makes deep lasting memories.”

Since its beginning in 1993, the Otago Polyfest has been a significant annual cultural event for Otago early learning services, schools, high schools and whānau, encouraging participation, inclusion and positive cross-cultural relationships.

Tickets for all performance sessions, at just $2 per person per session, are available to the public at the door.

Pip says, “The entry price is one of the trust’s pou in the ground, to enable whānau to attend as often and as collectively as possible.”

Everyone is welcome – nau mai, haere mai.

© Scoop Media

