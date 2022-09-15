Serious crash, Te Matai Road - Bay of Plenty

One person’s been airlifted to hospital in a critical condition following a crash in Western Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were called to Te Matai Road, Te Ranga about 7:35am where a single vehicle had collided with a tree.

Diversions are in place as the road is closed between Mark Road and Pyes Pa Road.

Motorists are advised the road is likely closed for several hours.

The Serious Crash Unit is attending.

