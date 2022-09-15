Serious crash, Te Matai Road - Bay of Plenty
Thursday, 15 September 2022, 10:26 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
One person’s been airlifted to hospital in a critical
condition following a crash in Western Bay of
Plenty.
Emergency services were called to Te Matai
Road, Te Ranga about 7:35am where a single vehicle had
collided with a tree.
Diversions are in place as the
road is closed between Mark Road and Pyes Pa
Road.
Motorists are advised the road is likely closed
for several hours.
The Serious Crash Unit is
attending.
