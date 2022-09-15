New Signs Show The Way For Canterbury Anglers

Over 100 new angler access signs have recently gone up around the North Canterbury Fish & Game Region in preparation for the new fishing season starting October 1.

Angler access signs unlock a vast area of fantastic fishing spots that a fishing licence enables anglers to fish in.

The new signs will largely be replacing worn out, dilapidated signs, but several are new signs for new access points.

North Canterbury Fish and Game (NCFG) has worked with landowners to secure access at these points for anglers, and these access points can also be used by other river users.

There are over 400 angler access and information signs in the North Canterbury Region, all the way from up in the Southern alps to the river mouths on the coast.

Replacing these signs has enabled Fish & Game staff to see how good the rivers are looking for the opening of the new season.

The lowland Selwyn River is looking in the great shape for the season.

Continual strong river flows, combined with Te Waihora/Lake Ellesmere having several periods where the lake has been to the sea. Which has made it possible for sea run trout to enter the system in good numbers.

The backcountry waters up in the Hurunui high country are also looking in excellent condition when staff visited during this week's cold snap.

The rivers all had good flows when staff visited to place new signage during this week's cold snap.

The wet winter has also meant plenty of water to help sea run salmon return to the spawning streams.

The new signage will help salmon anglers access fishing spots when they go fishing with the new $5 sea-run salmon harvest card required for sea run salmon fishing.

North Canterbury Fish & Game Chief Executive Officer Rasmus Gabrielsson says, "Canterbury anglers have access to some world-class fisheries in the region. We want to help anglers of all ages and skill levels access these fantastic fisheries hence why we have put in this work over the winter months to improve access for anglers."

"Anglers' licence fees pay for these signs, and many anglers don't realise where their licence fees go. But whenever they see an angler access sign, and access a river or lake, they can see some tangible results from purchasing a fishing licence."

© Scoop Media

