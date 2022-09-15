Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Signs Show The Way For Canterbury Anglers

Thursday, 15 September 2022, 5:36 pm
Press Release: Fish and Game New Zealand

Over 100 new angler access signs have recently gone up around the North Canterbury Fish & Game Region in preparation for the new fishing season starting October 1.

Angler access signs unlock a vast area of fantastic fishing spots that a fishing licence enables anglers to fish in.

The new signs will largely be replacing worn out, dilapidated signs, but several are new signs for new access points.

North Canterbury Fish and Game (NCFG) has worked with landowners to secure access at these points for anglers, and these access points can also be used by other river users.

There are over 400 angler access and information signs in the North Canterbury Region, all the way from up in the Southern alps to the river mouths on the coast.

Replacing these signs has enabled Fish & Game staff to see how good the rivers are looking for the opening of the new season.

The lowland Selwyn River is looking in the great shape for the season.

Continual strong river flows, combined with Te Waihora/Lake Ellesmere having several periods where the lake has been to the sea. Which has made it possible for sea run trout to enter the system in good numbers.

The backcountry waters up in the Hurunui high country are also looking in excellent condition when staff visited during this week's cold snap.

The rivers all had good flows when staff visited to place new signage during this week's cold snap.

The wet winter has also meant plenty of water to help sea run salmon return to the spawning streams.

The new signage will help salmon anglers access fishing spots when they go fishing with the new $5 sea-run salmon harvest card required for sea run salmon fishing.

North Canterbury Fish & Game Chief Executive Officer Rasmus Gabrielsson says, "Canterbury anglers have access to some world-class fisheries in the region. We want to help anglers of all ages and skill levels access these fantastic fisheries hence why we have put in this work over the winter months to improve access for anglers."

"Anglers' licence fees pay for these signs, and many anglers don't realise where their licence fees go. But whenever they see an angler access sign, and access a river or lake, they can see some tangible results from purchasing a fishing licence."

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Fish and Game New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On A Fun Summer, With Covid Anxiety


No more traffic light alert system. No more vaccine mandates, even for those in healthcare. Masks are no longer mandatory in retail outlets or on public transport, and required only in healthcare settings, and for those caring for the sick and elderly. Who’s afraid of the Big Bad Virus? Not us, not anymore. “This will be the first summer in three years when there won’t be the question of what if?” PM Jacinda Ardern said on Monday...
More>>



 
 


Grant Robertson: The New Zealand Economy – The Case For Optimism
There are a few quotes that I could use to sum up where the world is today in the bow wave of COVID, facing the effects of a war, and the spiralling cost of living. One stands out for me. In the midst of chaos there is always opportunity... More>>



Government: Investing In 1000 More Teachers And Student Learning Affected By COVID-19
The Government is continuing to invest in teachers and students, through a multi-million dollar package to boost teacher supply and provide extra support for young people whose learning has been disrupted by COVID-19... More>>


Justice: Retired High Court Judge To Assess Hall Compensation Claim
Hon Rodney Hansen CNZM KC has been appointed to assess Alan Hall’s compensation claim, Justice Minister Kiri Allan announced today.
Mr Hansen, a retired Judge of the High Court of New Zealand, was previously appointed to assess Teina Pora’s claim... More>>



Government: Honouring The Legacy Of Ken Douglas
Acting Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan expressed her sadness and condolences at the passing of leading trade unionist Ken Douglas... More>>

Greens: James Shaw Re-elected As Co-leader Of Party
Members of the Green Party of Aotearoa New Zealand have re-elected James Shaw as Co-leader, alongside Marama Davidson. A total of 142 delegate votes were received, 138 of which voted for James... More>>


Government: Greater Transparency Ensured For Political Party Donations
The Government is introducing some amendments to the Electoral Amendment Bill to ensure greater transparency around political donations, in the wake of the New Zealand First Foundation High Court case... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 