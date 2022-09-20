Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Injunction Declined For Arohata Women

Tuesday, 20 September 2022, 6:16 am
Press Release: Amanda Hill

20 September

  1. An urgent application for an injunction to prevent almost all sentenced women prisoners being transferred out of Arohata Prison to other centres was heard this afternoon. The transfer would have the effect of removing key rehabilitation programmes for women and removing them from contact with their children and whānau. The Court issued a decision shortly after 6pm today, declining to stop the transfer of the women, which will begin tomorrow morning. The urgent nature of the application means the Court’s reasons will follow in a few days.
  2. "We are grateful to the Court for accommodating this hearing at such short notice" says Amanda Hill, lawyer for the 8 women who brought the action. "We are devastated for the women who will be sent far away from their kids and whānau tomorrow, with no chance to even hug them goodbye. We are also devastated at the loss of the only specialist Drug Treatment Unit in the country for women, setting back the rehabilitation of dozens of women in prison".
  3. The first transfer, of some 11 women, will occur tomorrow with further transfers on Thursday and again in the following weeks. All but a handful of sentenced women will be forced to leave Arohata, with the majority being transferred to Christchurch Women’s Prison. This is far outside the catchment area for Arohata Prison, which is the lower/central North Island, stretching up the East Coast.
  4. Hill said that she and senior counsel, Victoria Casey KC, would be reviewing next steps carefully over the coming days.
  5. "On Suffrage Day, of all days, we are deeply disappointed that Corrections will continue with this action which disadvantages the most vulnerable people in our community - Māori women and their tamariki” said Hill. “We urge Corrections to pause, rethink and reconsider the interests of these women who will be so severely impacted by this proposal”.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Amanda Hill on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Regal Mourning Marathon


The media coverage of the mourning process for Elizabeth II seems to be as endless as the lines of people waiting patiently to pay their respects. (The British are very good at standing in queues.) New Zealand’s official ten day mourning period ends on Monday, after the state funeral in Westminster Abbey. Yet then – a week later - the special one-off holiday on September 26 will invite us all back into the grief cycle once more...
More>>



 
 

National: Sam Uffindell Rejoins Caucus
The National Party caucus met today and reinstated Tauranga MP Sam Uffindell, following an independent investigation which found that Mr Uffindell did not engage in the serious behaviour alleged in the media... More>>


National: Bishop Appointed Campaign Chair
The National Party’s 2023 campaign is taking shape with the selection of senior MP Chris Bishop as Campaign Chair for the next General Election, says National Party Leader Christopher Luxon... More>>



Grant Robertson: The New Zealand Economy – The Case For Optimism
There are a few quotes that I could use to sum up where the world is today in the bow wave of COVID, facing the effects of a war, and the spiralling cost of living. One stands out for me. In the midst of chaos there is always opportunity... More>>



Greens: Govt Must Reunite Afghan Refugees With Their Families
The Green Party is once again calling on the Government to support victims of war, oppression, and violence to reunite with their families and put down roots in Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Government: Helping Small Businesses Get Paid On Time
The Government is adding to the support it has offered New Zealand’s small businesses by introducing new measures to help ensure they get paid on time. A Business Payment Practices disclosure regime is being established... More>>


Government: Honouring The Legacy Of Ken Douglas
Acting Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan expressed her sadness and condolences at the passing of leading trade unionist Ken Douglas... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 