Aggravated Robbery, Papakura

An investigation has been launched after an aggravated robbery in Papakura this morning, which left a woman injured.

Police were called to a commercial premises on Settlement Road about 7.22am after a report of two men entering the store armed with screwdrivers and making demands.

One person was assaulted and received minor injuries.

The offenders have then fled the scene in a vehicle.

Detective Inspector Karen Bright, Counties Manukau CIB, says Police are working hard to identify and locate those responsible.

"This type of violent behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“We are now working hard to hold those responsible to account.

"We would like to thank those members of the public who were present and who have already provided information to us.

"We have received several eye witness accounts as well as footage, all of which will be extremely useful in our investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed this incident, or who has information regarding this incident, is urged to contact Police.

You can get in touch by calling 105 and quoting event number P058800570.

If you wish to give information anonymously, please call Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

