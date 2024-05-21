NPDC’s Summer At The Bowl Concert Series Music To Ears Of Local Economy

Matchbox Twenty played to a near capacity crowd at the Bowl of Brooklands this summer. NPDC/Supplied

NPDC’s Summer at the Bowl concert series hit the right notes with music fans and the Taranaki economy by generating $8.1 million in total expenditure and injecting $4.2m of GDP an independent has revealed.

More than 21,000 people flocked to NPDC’s Bowl of Brooklands this past summer for Rock the Bowl, Dire Straits Legacy and Matchbox Twenty with the report by Business and Economic Research Ltd (BERL) noting that more than half travelled from outside Taranaki.

Those visiting the region spent a combined 19,672 nights here, injecting $5 million into the local economy through expenditures on transportation, accommodation, dining, and shopping during their stay.

Concertgoers also enjoyed their experience with an 83 per cent satisfaction score and 92 per cent saying they would recommend the Summer at the Bowl concerts.

New Plymouth District Mayor Neil Holdom is delighted but not surprised by the continued success of the summer concert series.

“Great music and the iconic Bowl of Brooklands is a perfect combination, and our events team works really hard all year round to deliver a high-class lineup and to show off all our district has to offer.”

He says events like Summer at the Bowl are vital to the local economy.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We see an influx of visitors in town booking out hotels, and making the most of our bars, restaurants, and cafes, keeping the tills ringing in our hospitality sector and local businesses.”

The report also noted the events’ zero waste commitment which resulted in 4,500kg or around 84 per cent of the waste generated by the concerts, diverted from landfill, as well as 948 hours of time donated from zero waste volunteers, valued at $21,520.

The report comes after BERL’s findings from NPDC’s TSB Festival of Lights 2023/24 season, which runs consecutively with Summer at the Bowl, injected a further $9.2 million into the local economy.

Fast Facts:

The Bowl of Brooklands is Taranaki's largest and most iconic concert venue and was awarded ‘Large Venue of the Year’ by the Entertainment Venues Association of New Zealand in 2021.

Situated within the award-winning Pukekura Park, the Bowl is a natural amphitheatre with a permanent stage over the lake and has hosted audiences under the stars since 1958.

This world-renowned venue holds up to 15,000 and has hosted international headline acts such as Sir Elton John, R.E.M., Fleetwood Mac, Bryan Adams, Six60 and L.A.B

To be the first to know about event announcements, exclusive offers and discounts, sign up to the New Plymouth Events Venues database.

© Scoop Media

