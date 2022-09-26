Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

New Figures Reveal Wellington’s Incredible Winter Rainfall

Monday, 26 September 2022, 6:23 pm
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

New rainfall figures from Greater Wellington’s Environmental Science team confirm that last winter was the wettest on record, following the misery of a summer that was also the wettest on record in the Wellington region.

The figures paint a portrait of suburbs soaked and districts drenched by record amounts of rainfall which exceeded many of the previous highest totals recorded across the entire region. On average, June rainfall was approximately 160 percent up on long-term seasonal averages, with July coming in higher at 200 per cent and August at 170 per cent.

“Spare a thought for the standout soaking of Karori, which in August had a nearly 250 per cent increase in its average rainfall,” says Greater Wellington Senior Climate Scientist Dr Alex Pezza. Other notable records were set in Otaki at 236 per cent and Paparangi at 227 per cent.

The main causes of the extremely wet pattern were threefold, says Dr Pezza.

“Background global warming increasing moisture in the air and leading to higher rainfall, a third consecutive year of a developing La Niña and the development of semi-permanent marine heatwaves around New Zealand.

“These factors contributed to an enhanced northerly flow and formation of the phenomenon known as ‘atmospheric rivers’, which brought large amounts of tropical moisture into our region.”

The compounding factor of the wet seasons is important and has led to lasting, disruptive and expensive consequences, says Dr Pezza.

“A chain of significant rain events effectively prevented our saturated soils from drying out, contributing to the severe slips seen in many areas of the capital by the end of winter.”

Downfalls also raised the threat of flooding in the region, resulting in a hands-on winter for Greater Wellington’s Flood Response Team, which responded to eight flooding events in various parts of the region alongside the Wellington Regional Emergency Management Office, including one where the team was in action for over five days. While the heavy rain and high river flows ultimately presented no major flooding issues, they did result in significant erosion in Wairarapa’s rivers.

Additionally, the Waihenga Bridge on SH53 near Martinborough was closed several times this year, a clear indicator of a strong La Niña pattern, which brings early summer floods.

Greater Wellington’s seasonal climate monitoring is updated every season, and is available online from the link below: https://www.gw.govt.nz/environment/environmental-data-and-information/climate-monitoring/

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



"I Have Seen With My Own Eyes Young People Being Killed By The Leaders Of The TPLF."


Fistum Tsegaye, a journalist of the terrorist group TPLF surrendered to the Ethiopia's Defence Force. Mothers in Tigray “have no place to hide their children from the terrorist group that is snatching them away.” More>>



 
 


Green Party: Backs School Strike Demands
The Green Party backs the demands of the School Strike for Climate.
“We are running out of time and I am running out of patience with the pace of change,” says co-leader of the Green Party, James Shaw... More>>

National: Public Service Commissioner To Probe Mahuta Links
Contracts between Nanaia Mahuta’s husband Gannin Ormsby and the Crown will be investigated by the Public Service Commissioner, National’s Public Service spokesperson Simeon Brown says... More>>

Government: New Investor Migrant Visa Opens
The new Active Investor Plus visa category created to attract high-value investors, has officially opened marking a key milestone in the Government’s Immigration Rebalance strategy... More>>



Government: Landmark Agreement For Māori Fisheries Celebrates 30th Year
The 30th anniversary of the Fisheries Deed of Settlement is a time to celebrate a truly historic partnership that has helped transform communities, says Parliamentary Under-Secretary to the Minister for Oceans and Fisheries Rino Tirikatene... More>>


Government: Depositor Compensation Scheme Protects Kiwis’ Money
New Zealanders will have up $100,000 of their deposits in any eligible institution guaranteed in the event that institution fails, under legislation introduced in Parliament today... More>>

NZ Republic: Reignites Head Of State Debate Following Royal Succession
“With the mourning period for the Queen now at an end, it’s time to discuss the future of the monarchy in Aotearoa” said Lewis Holden, campaign chair of New Zealand Republic... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 