Reminder To Drive To The Conditions, Rotorua
Saturday, 1 October 2022, 2:08 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are reminding motorists to drive to the conditions
in the Rotorua area due to bad weather.
There is a
slip on SH 5, Ngongotaha Valley, and surface flooding
accross the area.
Driving to the conditions
means:
Increasing your following
distance.
It takes longer to stop in the
rain.
Taking care while on the road.
Delaying
unnecessary travel if you can.
Putting your headlights
on - make yourself visible to other drivers, cyclists and
pedestrians.
Slow down - take your time, be patient,
allow extra time, arrive
safely.
