Reminder To Drive To The Conditions, Rotorua

Police are reminding motorists to drive to the conditions in the Rotorua area due to bad weather.

There is a slip on SH 5, Ngongotaha Valley, and surface flooding accross the area.

Driving to the conditions means:

Increasing your following distance.

It takes longer to stop in the rain.

Taking care while on the road.

Delaying unnecessary travel if you can.

Putting your headlights on - make yourself visible to other drivers, cyclists and pedestrians.

Slow down - take your time, be patient, allow extra time, arrive safely.

© Scoop Media

