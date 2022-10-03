Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Waikato Communities Backing 'predator Free 2050' Goal

Monday, 3 October 2022, 2:30 pm
Press Release: Go Eco

If we want our endemic species to thrive, we need to control introduced predators, like rats, stoats and possums. While many in the community are already on-board with the predator free 2050 goal; it didn’t stop a full-house attending a talk by Wildlife Ecologist and Trapping expert Cam Speedy on a wet evening last week.

Most of the audience were connected with urban gully restoration, farmers or back-yard trappers who want to increase the effectiveness of their trapping project. The event was co-hosted by Predator Free Aotearoa and Go Eco (Waikato Environment Centre); at the Waikato Museum. “There’s no I.P in predator free, we’re all in this together” set the tone for the talk; emphasising the need to throw all of our knowledge in the kete. Cam Speedy reminded the audience that they are not ‘trap checkers’, they are ‘predator hunters’ and that ‘attention to detail’ at every trap site was key to success. Other tips were to make the trap site more interesting with the liberal use of lures and scent trails - it has to look like another predator has been visiting too. Use fresh and seasonal bait so it’s more ‘realistic’ for the predator. Take guidance from the maramataka for when predators are more active, so you focus on trapping at that time.

Go Eco provide community education, capacity building for restoration groups, and connect neighbours to start trapping on their own or public spaces. They also sell National Animal Welfare Advisory Committee approved rat traps from their Eco shop in Frankton.

One of the groups Go Eco have worked with is AJ Seeley, in Hamilton East, who are recent successful applicants for Predator Free New Zealand Trust funding. They will be door-knocking for 60 neighbouring landowners to undertake tapping in their back-yard to provide a buffer zone.

Go Eco have also supported the establishment of Bush to Burbs in Waipaa which is creating a buffer zone from Sanctuary mountain to Cambridge, by supporting trapping by landowners in the area. Birds such as tui, kereru, kaka and bellbird visit bush remnants scattered across the private farmland between the Maunga and Leamington. Protecting birds from marauding predators in these prime habitat areas is critical.

