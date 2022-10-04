Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Unseasonal Cold Snap Coming In Overnight: Plan Ahead If You Are Driving Tonight

Tuesday, 4 October 2022, 10:48 am
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

An intense cold snap is forecast to spread northwards over the country from Tuesday evening to Thursday, possibly bringing snow to low levels over the South Island/ Te Waipounamu.

Central and eastern South Island highways, particularly in Canterbury and Otago, could be affected.

“As many people are on holiday, we’re asking people to stay up to date with the forecasts in the regions where they are travelling,” says Tresca Forrester, Journey Manager for Waka Kotahi in Canterbury.

“Cold sleety weather can make driving conditions hazardous, so slow down, allow extra time, turn on your lights and watch following distances. If you are travelling across the island please pack warm clothes and food, in case of disruptions on the road.

“Strong winds are also forecast across Te Waipounamu, so if you are driving in high sided vehicles or campervans, please take extra care.

“While small amounts of snow are forecast over many of the higher alpine roads in Otago and Canterbury (SH73 Arthur’s and Porters Passes, SH8 the Lindis Pass, the Crown Range Road, as well as SH94, the Milford Road), road temperatures are warm for this time of year so we don’t expect significant amounts of snow to last for long. But we are asking people to be prepared as conditions can change quickly and there may be short road closures.”

Places like Bank’s Peninsula are also on the MetService Watch list and Canterbury towns could also catch some snowflakes. All drivers need to slow down and use their lights if visibility is poor.

Stay up to date with MetService and the Waka Kotahi Traffic and Travel map road conditions:

