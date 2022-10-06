Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Sunshine And Hard-working Crews Reopen Routes Around Te Waipounamu

Thursday, 6 October 2022, 12:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

Sunshine in many places combined with hard work from highway operators this morning and overnight has enabled Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to reopen most Southland and Otago highways by lunchtime today.

Canterbury/ West Coast

Banks Peninsula and the alpine passes (SH73 and SH7) are largely back to normal again this afternoon.

Southland and Otago

In Southland and Otago, road crews have made good progress this morning with almost all routes now open, says Nicole Felts, Waka Kotahi Journey Manager for Otago and Southland. “Please keep on taking care, particularly as night falls and again tomorrow morning, depending on overnight temperatures.”

Otago

SH87, Outram to Middlemarch is currently closed due to heavy snow. Drivers also need to take care on the section of SH87 between Kyeburn and Middlemarch, which is open.

SH8 The Lindis Pass, Tarras to Omarama is now clear of snow and ice.

All other Otago highways closed this morning or with caution warnings over them are now open and clear.

Southland

SH93 – Clinton to Mataura – has now reopened after an earlier truck crash and snow.

Other Southland routes are open, but care is required on areas that have been gritted or with snow and ice remaining in patches, for example SH6 Dipton to Kingston and SH96 Ohai to Nightcaps.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero – our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

