Stage One Of Loop Road Roundabout Set For Completion

With warmer, drier weather on the way for Northland, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency can begin to complete the permanent seal work on the northern end of the Loop Road roundabout.

Work will begin next Monday 10 October and is due to be completed in November, subject to weather conditions. While the road will be fully operational by this time, finishing touches such as the final traffic island and guardrail will be installed before the Christmas holiday period.

Stephen Collett, Regional Manager Tāmaki Makaurau me Te Tai Tokerau at Waka Kotahi is pleased that this work can be completed for locals and holiday-goers alike, heading into a busy time of the year.

“This has already provided a significant safety improvement for the region and for those who use this part of SH1 regularly. We thank everyone for their patience while we complete the work.”

Early on Monday 10 October, vehicles heading southbound will be shifted onto the western side of SH1 north of the roundabout for approximately ten days. Surfacing works will then begin on the eastern side of SH1.

Work to remove the current asphalt concrete will begin first, followed by stabilising and compacting the ground before applying the new seal. Once the new seal on the eastern side of the road has settled in, all traffic will be shifted east while we carry out resealing work on the western side.

Over Labour weekend (Monday 24 October) both lanes of traffic will run in regular lanes north and south bound, accommodating long weekend travellers.

From Tuesday 25 October all traffic will be shifted east while we carry out resealing work on the western side. We expect to finish with line marking and a traffic switch to the final layout by mid-November, subject to weather conditions.

During these works a 30km/h temporary speed limit will be in place. Please take care as you drive through the area, look out for crew working on the road and watch for changes in the road layout.

This work is weather dependent and can be impacted by factors outside our control. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we carry out this work which will complete Stage One of the Loop Road Safety Improvements Project.

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero - our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

© Scoop Media

