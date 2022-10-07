Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Stage One Of Loop Road Roundabout Set For Completion

Friday, 7 October 2022, 1:12 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Transport Agency

With warmer, drier weather on the way for Northland, Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency can begin to complete the permanent seal work on the northern end of the Loop Road roundabout.

Work will begin next Monday 10 October and is due to be completed in November, subject to weather conditions. While the road will be fully operational by this time, finishing touches such as the final traffic island and guardrail will be installed before the Christmas holiday period.

Stephen Collett, Regional Manager Tāmaki Makaurau me Te Tai Tokerau at Waka Kotahi is pleased that this work can be completed for locals and holiday-goers alike, heading into a busy time of the year.

“This has already provided a significant safety improvement for the region and for those who use this part of SH1 regularly. We thank everyone for their patience while we complete the work.”

Early on Monday 10 October, vehicles heading southbound will be shifted onto the western side of SH1 north of the roundabout for approximately ten days. Surfacing works will then begin on the eastern side of SH1.

Work to remove the current asphalt concrete will begin first, followed by stabilising and compacting the ground before applying the new seal. Once the new seal on the eastern side of the road has settled in, all traffic will be shifted east while we carry out resealing work on the western side.

Over Labour weekend (Monday 24 October) both lanes of traffic will run in regular lanes north and south bound, accommodating long weekend travellers.

From Tuesday 25 October all traffic will be shifted east while we carry out resealing work on the western side. We expect to finish with line marking and a traffic switch to the final layout by mid-November, subject to weather conditions.

During these works a 30km/h temporary speed limit will be in place. Please take care as you drive through the area, look out for crew working on the road and watch for changes in the road layout.

This work is weather dependent and can be impacted by factors outside our control. We appreciate your understanding and patience as we carry out this work which will complete Stage One of the Loop Road Safety Improvements Project.

We have a vision of zero deaths and serious injuries on New Zealand roads. Learn more about:

· Road to Zero - our plan to achieve this vision

· Our vision – video explaining Road to Zero and what we’re trying to achieve

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The Christchurch Call Serves Big Tech


At this point in 2022, the Christchurch Call looks like a somewhat forlorn effort to keep alive some of the political good will that PM Jacinda Ardern earned from her response to the mosque shootings. Reportedly, the next Christchurch Call project will be a joint research effort with Twitter and Microsoft to identify the algorithmic triggers for online radicalisation, in order to better understand how some recruits eventually feel motivated to commit violence in line with their new beliefs. No doubt, this research effort is well-intentioned. Yet it isn’t surprising that Twitter and Microsoft, Google and Facebook might be interested in the commercial spinoffs…
More>>



 
 


Government: Child Poverty Declines In Spite Of COVID
The Annual Ministry of Social Development (MSD) Child Poverty Report shows child poverty continuing to decline despite the 1 in 100 year economic shock caused by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Planting Forests That Are Good For Nature, Climate, And The Economy
Feedback is invited on Government plans to improve the way New Zealand manages forestry to ensure it works for nature, the climate, local communities, and our economy... More>>

Serious Fraud Office: Three Found Guilty In Political Donations Trial
Three people have today been found guilty under the Crimes Act of using sham donors to make political donations, thereby concealing the identity of the true donor from the public... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>



Government: Strong Books Leave New Zealand Well Placed Amid Global Challenges
The Government has delivered a set of books that are among the strongest in the world, ending the 2021/2022 fiscal year in a stronger position than forecast and ensuring New Zealand is well placed to respond to an increasingly volatile global economy... More>>


PTUA: Another Rail Debacle In Auckland
KiwiRail has announced a large amount of long term rail closures over the next three years, at least, to supposedly get the system “ready for the opening of the CRL”... More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 