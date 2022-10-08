Ratepayers Congratulate Wayne Brown

The Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance is congratulating Mayor-elect Wayne Brown. A progress report on Saturday afternoon indicates that Brown has won a strong mandate to govern from the centre-right.

Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesman Josh Van Veen said: “Aucklanders have spoken, and they want a council that spends less, not more. The result is a tremendous victory for households struggling under the financial burden of high rates.”

In 2021 the average Auckland household paid $3,656 a year in rates, water, and wastewater charges. However, rates are a regressive tax and do not take into consideration household income or means.

“The previous mayor and council were tone-deaf to the unfairness of big rate rises,” Mr. Van Veen said. “They were more concerned with virtue-signaling to their friends than standing up for low-income households.”

Brown has promised to reduce the salaries of council staff earning over $300,000 and to defund Council-Controlled Organistions Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Eke Panuku. Brown’s plan to charge the Ports of Auckland rates would also see council finances improve.

Although Mr. Brown did not sign the 2022 Ratepayer Protection Pledge, the Mayor-elect has told the Ratepayers’ Alliance that he supports keeping rate rises below household inflation.

“We will hold Mayor Brown to his word,” Mr. Van Veen said. “But it is now incumbent on the new Council to support the Mayor’s agenda and we will be doing everything we can to make sure that they do,” Mr. Van Veen said.

