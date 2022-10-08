Progress Election Results Released
Electoral Officer Anthony Morton has released progress election results for the Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury).
“There are still some ordinary votes to count as well as the special votes, so these results are not final and may change. We are hoping to be able to complete the vote processing and declare the final result on Thursday 13 October.”
Mr Morton said voter turnout in Canterbury varied across the seven constituencies ranging between 34.55 per cent and 46.09 per cent.
Vote counts listed below exclude votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.
In accordance with the Canterbury Regional Council (Ngāi Tahu Representation) Act 2022, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu has announced the successful candidates for Councillor as former Environment Canterbury Councillor and Tumu Taiao Mana Whenua Expert Iaean Cranwell (Kāti Irakehu, Kāti Kurī, Kāti Makō) and former National MP Tutehounuku (Nuk) Korako (Ngāi Tūāhuriri, Ngāti Wheke).
All Councillors’ terms will take effect the day after the formal declaration of the election results.
Progress election results for
Environment Canterbury (2 vacancies per
constituency)
North Canterbury/Ōpukepuke Constituency
MCKAY, Claire 12,232
EDGE, Grant (Independent) 10,524
LISSINGTON, Shaun 8,427
VAUGHAN, Rachel 8,284
INFORMAL 21
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 2,798
Voter return: 41.51%, being 24,605 votes.
Christchurch Central/Ōhoko
BYRNES, Greg 9,986
ROBINSON, Genevieve (Independent) 9,865
STOCKS, Brynlea (The People's Choice) 8,712
WIIG, Murray (Independent) 5,438
BOYCE (BOYCEY), Lindon (Independent) 1,613
INFORMAL 7
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 2,284
Voter return: 34.55%, being 22,868 votes.
Christchurch North East/Ōrei
EAST, David (Independent) 14,203
DAVIES, Joe (The People's Choice – Labour) 9,095
CAMPBELL, Ashley (Independent) 7,251
APANUI, Tane (Rail And Simplified Transport) 6,938
KNOX, John (Independent) 6,003
INFORMAL 4
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 2,385
Voter return: 40.27%, being 28,411 votes.
Christchurch South/Ōwhanga
SOUTHWORTH, Vicky (Independent) 16,147
DIETSCHE, Paul (Get Things Done) 9,671
HORN, Chrys (The People's Choice) 8,577
DANN, James Macbeth 7,153
INFORMAL 7
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 2,649
Voter return: 44.42%, being 27,127 votes.
Christchurch West/Ōpuna
PAULING, Craig (The People's Choice) 12,635
SWIGGS, Deon (Independent) 10,520
STRINGER, John 9,900
FRANICEVIC, Paul Independent 8,101
DAVIS (MURRAY), Andrea 6,962
INFORMAL 7
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 2,987
Voter return: 42.76%, being 31,206 votes.
Mid-Canterbury/Ōpākihi
MACKENZIE, Ian 16,910
SUNCKELL, John (Independent) 14,925
TROLOVE, Peter (NZ Federation of Freshwater Anglers) 10,364
COFFEY, Matt (Independent) 5,831
INFORMAL 106
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 1,926
Voter return: 40.84%, being 29,143 votes.
South Canterbury/Ōtuhituhi
WARD, Nick 9,987
SCOTT, Peter Independent 9,711
MCKENZIE, Elizabeth Independent 9,294
SNOW, Roy Teweringa 3,472
INFORMAL 25
BLANK VOTING PAPERS 2,149
Voter return: 46.09%, being 20,452 votes.
First Council meeting, election of Chair
Environment Canterbury Chief Executive Dr Stefanie Rixecker said staff were preparing for the first meeting of the new Council, scheduled for Thursday 27 October.
“All 16 councillors must be sworn in before they officially take office and can start making decisions. They will do that at the first meeting, then decide on a chair to lead the Council through this new term.”