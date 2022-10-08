Progress Election Results Released

Electoral Officer Anthony Morton has released progress election results for the Canterbury Regional Council (Environment Canterbury).

“There are still some ordinary votes to count as well as the special votes, so these results are not final and may change. We are hoping to be able to complete the vote processing and declare the final result on Thursday 13 October.”

Mr Morton said voter turnout in Canterbury varied across the seven constituencies ranging between 34.55 per cent and 46.09 per cent.

Vote counts listed below exclude votes in transit to the processing centre and special votes.

In accordance with the Canterbury Regional Council (Ngāi Tahu Representation) Act 2022, Te Rūnanga o Ngāi Tahu has announced the successful candidates for Councillor as former Environment Canterbury Councillor and Tumu Taiao Mana Whenua Expert Iaean Cranwell (Kāti Irakehu, Kāti Kurī, Kāti Makō) and former National MP Tutehounuku (Nuk) Korako (Ngāi Tūāhuriri, Ngāti Wheke).

All Councillors’ terms will take effect the day after the formal declaration of the election results.

Progress election results for Environment Canterbury (2 vacancies per constituency)



North Canterbury/Ōpukepuke Constituency

MCKAY, Claire 12,232

EDGE, Grant (Independent) 10,524

LISSINGTON, Shaun 8,427

VAUGHAN, Rachel 8,284

INFORMAL 21

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 2,798

Voter return: 41.51%, being 24,605 votes.

Christchurch Central/Ōhoko

BYRNES, Greg 9,986

ROBINSON, Genevieve (Independent) 9,865

STOCKS, Brynlea (The People's Choice) 8,712

WIIG, Murray (Independent) 5,438

BOYCE (BOYCEY), Lindon (Independent) 1,613

INFORMAL 7

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 2,284

Voter return: 34.55%, being 22,868 votes.

Christchurch North East/Ōrei

EAST, David (Independent) 14,203

DAVIES, Joe (The People's Choice – Labour) 9,095

CAMPBELL, Ashley (Independent) 7,251

APANUI, Tane (Rail And Simplified Transport) 6,938

KNOX, John (Independent) 6,003

INFORMAL 4

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 2,385

Voter return: 40.27%, being 28,411 votes.

Christchurch South/Ōwhanga

SOUTHWORTH, Vicky (Independent) 16,147

DIETSCHE, Paul (Get Things Done) 9,671

HORN, Chrys (The People's Choice) 8,577

DANN, James Macbeth 7,153

INFORMAL 7

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 2,649

Voter return: 44.42%, being 27,127 votes.

Christchurch West/Ōpuna

PAULING, Craig (The People's Choice) 12,635

SWIGGS, Deon (Independent) 10,520

STRINGER, John 9,900

FRANICEVIC, Paul Independent 8,101

DAVIS (MURRAY), Andrea 6,962

INFORMAL 7

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 2,987

Voter return: 42.76%, being 31,206 votes.

Mid-Canterbury/Ōpākihi

MACKENZIE, Ian 16,910

SUNCKELL, John (Independent) 14,925

TROLOVE, Peter (NZ Federation of Freshwater Anglers) 10,364

COFFEY, Matt (Independent) 5,831

INFORMAL 106

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 1,926

Voter return: 40.84%, being 29,143 votes.

South Canterbury/Ōtuhituhi

WARD, Nick 9,987

SCOTT, Peter Independent 9,711

MCKENZIE, Elizabeth Independent 9,294

SNOW, Roy Teweringa 3,472

INFORMAL 25

BLANK VOTING PAPERS 2,149

Voter return: 46.09%, being 20,452 votes.

First Council meeting, election of Chair

Environment Canterbury Chief Executive Dr Stefanie Rixecker said staff were preparing for the first meeting of the new Council, scheduled for Thursday 27 October.

“All 16 councillors must be sworn in before they officially take office and can start making decisions. They will do that at the first meeting, then decide on a chair to lead the Council through this new term.”

