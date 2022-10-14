Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Help Review Taranaki’s Zero Waste Future

Friday, 14 October 2022, 9:48 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

What should our reuse, recycle and disposal future look like?

That’s the question that South Taranaki, Stratford and New Plymouth district councils are asking the community as we prepare a new Waste Management and Minimisation Plan (WMMP) for the region.

“We’ve currently got a vision of Zero Waste to landfill by 2040,” says NPDC Resource Recovery Manager Kimberley Hope. “Should we keep this timeframe? Does it need changing? And what developments should we invest in to help us get there?”

As a result of the first WMMP in 2017, bins were brought in for the residential kerbside rubbish, mixed recycling across the region; food scrap collections were rolled out across New Plymouth district, the first stage of The Junction was built; the Colson Road Landfill was closed, and landfill waste was instead trucked to Bonny Glen Landfill; and various community-based activities were supported through the Zero Waste Fund.

Also, planning is well underway for a recycling centre for commercial/industrial materials on Colson Road, New Plymouth and regionally we are planning on building a facility or facilities to locally process and re-purpose organic waste material.

To help the three councils develop a new WMMP next year, a discussion document has just been released for public feedback.

Kimberley says this is a good opportunity for all Taranaki residents to help shape our future Zero Waste efforts, vision and goals.

“Since the first management plan was released in 2017, awareness has grown about the value of the materials we used to just throw away to the landfill, and how important it is to keep plastics and other harmful materials out of the wider environment. I’m certain that our community will have really useful ideas to share about what we should focus on to reach Zero Waste,” she says.

More information, discussion document and feedback form available on the website ZeroWasteTaranaki.org.nz/NextSixYears. Information and feedback forms also at council offices and libraries across the region. 
Feedback closes on Monday 7 November.

FAST FACTS

  • In 2021/22, Taranaki sent 58,967 tonnes of waste to the landfill, and recycled 8000 tonnes of mixed recycling. This is down 1,000 tonnes in 2016.
  • In 2021/22, the region sent 3,000 tonnes of organic material (food scraps and green waste) for recycling from the kerbside.
  • Since the first WMMP was established in 2017, our region’s waste per capita has dropped by 31%, from 0.47 tonnes to 0.32 tonnes.
  • During the same period our mixed recycling volume has decreased per capita by 6%, from 0.07 tonnes to 0.06 tonnes.

© Scoop Media

Join Scoop Citizen

Scoop is a champion of independent journalism and open publishing - informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from a wide range of sectors. Join us and support the publication of trustworthy, relevant, public interest news, freely accessible to all New Zealanders:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Plymouth District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Battle Over Emissions Pricing


According to the leader of the National Party, farmers are this country’s true conservationists, and tireless in their efforts to protect the environment on which their livelihood depends. Hmm. This must mean that some other bunch – trolls, aliens, the gangs? – is polluting our waterways, draining our aquifers, poisoning our tapwater with nitrates, and putting the health of newborn babies at risk...
More>>



 
 


Nurses Organisation: Primary Health Care Nurses To Strike For Pay Parity
Nurses working across the Primary Health Care sector have overwhelmingly voted to strike for four hours (10am-2pm) on 27 October in three separate ballots. The strikes are the result of employers’ inability to deliver Pay Parity... More>>


Government: Key Visa Categories Reopened To Support Business Attract Top Talent
The Government has announced the next steps in our plan to reconnect New Zealanders to the world and fill workforce shortages, with the resuming of selections for two residence visa categories visas that will help Kiwi businesses attract talent during the global worker shortage... More>>


Government: Pragmatic Proposal To Reduce Agricultural Emissions And Enhance Exports And Economy
The Government has released for consultation a pragmatic proposal to reduce agricultural emissions, setting up our biggest export earner for future success and putting New Zealand on track to meet our 2030 methane reduction target... More>>

Statistics: Latest State Of The Marine Environment Report Released
A sobering picture of the current state and future prospects of Aotearoa New Zealand’s marine environment is detailed in a new report released today. Our marine environment 2022, jointly produced by the Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ... More>>

National: Congratulates Mayors And Councillors
National Leader Christopher Luxon is congratulating the mayoral and council candidates who have been successful in the local body elections today. “I would like to congratulate all our new and re-elected mayors and councillors and I look forward to meeting... More>>


Greenpeace: Report Shows Tree Planting No Substitute For Cutting Dairy Emissions
Greenpeace Aotearoa says that a new report by the Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment (PCE) shows New Zealand can’t plant its way out of climate pollution from intensive dairy... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Follow Scoop on Google News
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 
 