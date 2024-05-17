Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Hurricanes’ Gift To Benefit New Zealand’s Veterans

Friday, 17 May 2024, 2:09 pm
Press Release: RSA

Twenty-three match worn Hurricanes jerseys have been gifted to the RSA to help raise the funds needed to support New Zealand’s veterans of military service and their whānau.

Worn during the DHL Super Rugby Pacific’s Anzac Round, the jerseys feature the RSA’s iconic poppy and each has been signed by the player who wore it during the match.

The RSA’s National President Sir Wayne Shelford was overwhelmed at the support shown by the Hurricanes.

Jerseys worn by the Hurricanes in their Anzac Round match against the Brumbies, have been gifted to the RSA to help raise funds to support New Zealand’s veterans of military service.                            Note: Photos were supplied by the Hurricanes.

“The Hurricanes have shown they’re not just the team to beat this season, they’re the team with the biggest hearts. Times are tough for us all right now, and this incredible gift will help the RSA to raise some much needed funds to continue our work supporting veterans throughout New Zealand.”

Hurricanes CEO, Avan Lee said it was an honour to be able assist in raising funds for the RSA.

“It’s our privilege to be able to assist the RSA. The RSA do an amazing job providing services for veterans, and given connection and humility are two of our values, giving back to our community is really important to us. The RSA's Poppy is one of the most recognizable emblems in New Zealand and we will continue to wear it with great pride.”

The jerseys are now up for auction on Trade Me with the last of the listings due to close on Thursday the 23rd of April.

