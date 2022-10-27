Auctioning 'house' To Raise Funds For Wellington Curtain Bank

As part of a fundraising campaign for Wellington Curtain Bank, Sustainability Trust is auctioning a display house that has lived in their EcoCentre for more than 10 years.

Weatherboard cladding, original rimu floors, front door, two windows, and fantastic indoor/outdoor flow…maybe it's your new garden shed, backyard studio, set for a community theatre, or playhouse? The options are endless.

With a $1 reserve and all profits going to the Curtain Bank, this is the best way to get on the property ladder! The only catch, the buyer will be responsible for the dismantling and removal of the structure, so inspection is encouraged.

All proceeds will go to the Wellington Curtain Bank, supporting families in your local community to enable them to keep warm and healthy in the colder months.

Each year, despite generous sponsorship from Genesis Energy and several other grants, Sustainability Trust supports the Curtain Bank with substantial levels of funding. We need your help to ensure that we can continue to help Wellington families in need.

Since the Curtain Bank started in 2010 over 17,500 sets of curtains have gone out to over 4,800 families. We take donated curtains and retrofit them to ensure they are lined and measured for the windows of families in need across the region.

Curtain Bank Co-ordinator Amanda Ashby says "We don’t receive government funding, and curtains are not currently included in The Healthy Homes Standards, meaning that rental properties are not required to provide window coverings – something we are working with others to change."

Sustainability Trust CEO Georgie Ferrari added "We need to raise $150,000 to ensure this important Wellington-based programme can continue helping families in hardship to have warmer homes. If every Wellingtonian gave just $3 we could keep the Curtain Bank running for the next few years!".

© Scoop Media

