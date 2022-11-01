Te Kahu O Taonui Invite Community Nominations To The Inaugural Tai Tokerau Iwi-māori Partnership Board

Te Kahu o Taonui - the Iwi Chairs Collective of Te Taitokerau have launched an invitation to members of the community to join the new Iwi-Māori Partnership Board (IMPB).

The recent changes across the health system are significant as a result of the Pae Ora Act 2022 which aims to address inequities and variation within the publicly funded health system by reforming its structure.

Centering whānau voice and community needs as well as ensuring a more equitable approach to the governance and distribution of health resources across the regions is a significant part of these reforms. It is critical that the IMPB of Te Taitokerau has the right representation to ensure whānau and community voices are heard and integrated into current and future planning and design.

Long-time hauora advocate and Chair of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua Kahurangi Naida Glavish says: "We are in a critical turning point across Te Ao Māori. Our people have higher expectations of us as leaders and also the Crown. Now, more than ever is the need to whakakotahi - to come together for the benefit and wellbeing of our whānau, hapū and iwi of Te Taitokerau as Aperahama Taonui foretold".

Te Kahu o Taonui are seeking the following applications by November 10:

1 Member from the Māori Health Provider Sector (Northland)

1 Member from the Māori Health Provider Sector (Auckland)

1 Member with Hauora Māori Expertise

1 Member to be the Independent Chair

To apply please head to our website https://www.tkot.org.nz/te-taumata-hauora-iwi-maori-partnership-board or email IMPBapplications@tkot.org.nz

© Scoop Media

