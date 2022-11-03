West Coast/ Canterbury/ Buller Rainfall Abating, Highways Open

After more than 24 hours heavy rain along the South Island’s West Coast, rain is now abating and river levels are dropping, says Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency.

Crews will be out clearing up today on the West Coast and Buller so drivers are encouraged to slow down around them.

Two closed routes now open

Both SH67 north of Westport to Mokihinui and SH73 between Arthur’s Pass and Kumara at Rocky Point reopened around 9 am this morning.

Windy conditions

Canterbury drivers need to be aware that high winds may pick up again and make driving high-sided vehicles or motorcycles hazardous – for example between Springfield and Arthur’s Pass.

Earlier affected by flooding but open:

SH 65, Springs Junction to Maruia – surface flooding has cleared and the road is open.

SH 6, Upper Buller Gorge – minor slip but road remains open.

Surface flooding in South Westland has cleared.

Plan ahead for a safe, enjoyable journey. Keep up to date with:

· Traffic updates: journeys.nzta.govt.nz/traffic

Facebook: facebook.com/NZTASouthIsland

Twitter Canterbury/West Coast: twitter.com/WakaKotahiCWC

Journey planner: journeys.nzta.govt.nz

Phone: 0800 4 HIGHWAYS (0800 44 44 49)

